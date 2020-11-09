Korean zombie thriller Peninsula to release in India on Nov 27

Advtg.

New Delhi, Nov 9 (IANS) The Korean zombie thriller, Peninsula, a sequel to the 2016 hit, Train To Busan, will release on the big screen in India on November 27.

An official Cannes Film Festival 2020 Selection, the film was set to make its world premiere at the festival. Directed by Yeon Sang-ho, who also directed the prequel, the movie stars Gang Dong-won and Lee Jung- hyun.

The sequel is set four years after the virus outbreak in Korea as shown in Train To Busan, and follows a former soldier who is sent along with his team to retrieve a truck full of money from the wastelands of the Korean peninsula, which is now inhabited by zombies.

“I imagined what Korea would look like after the outbreak depicted in ‘Train To Busan’ and what kind of scenarios would unfold. It is also the culmination of all the anticipation from fans all over the world. I wanted to tell the story of modern people who live in a rational society, and how they react to a new world enveloped in barbarism and contrasted humanism,” said the director while talking about creating his own Zombie universe.

The film is being released in India by Zee Studios and Kross Pictures.

“Korean films have a growing fanbase in India and going by the popularity of its predecessor ‘Peninsula’ promises to top that experience. We are confident that this film will be one of the best theatrical experiences our audiences will have this year,” said Shariq Patel from the Zee Studios.

To this, Hyunwoo Thomas Kim, CEO of Kross Pictures, added: “We hope the film will be a great cinema experience for Indian audiences coming out of the long lockdown.”

–IANS

sug/vnc