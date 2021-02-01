ADVERTISEMENT
Hollywood News

Kourtney Kardashian’s reaction to Travis Barker’s post gets fans excited

Socialite Kourtney Kardashian is said to be dating long-time friend Travis Barker, her latest post has caught the attention of fans.

By Glamsham Editorial
Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian
Socialite Kourtney Kardashian is said to be dating long-time friend Travis Barker and her latest post on his social media post has caught the attention of fans.

Travis had shared a throwback post on Sunday, with his former band Blink-182. He captioned the video, saying: “My first punk band FEEBLE.” While his post was swamped with comments from fans around the world, there was a comment from Kourtney, too.

She simply wrote: “wow”.

Kourtney and Travis are reportedly dating after being friends for a long time. They had also spent quality time at Kourtney’s mother Kris Jenner’s Palm Springs home recently.

According to sources, the Kardashian family is very happy that Kourtney has found love again and approves of Travis.  –ians/ym/vnc

LATEST UPDATES

