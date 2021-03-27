ADVERTISEMENT
Hollywood News

Kris Jenner on Kim: Don’t know how she’s dealing with divorce stress

TV personality Kris Jenner said her daughter Kim Kardashian, is being strong while handling the situation.

By Glamsham Bureau
Kris Jenner
Television personality Kris Jenner said her daughter Kim Kardashian, who recently filed for divorce from her husband, rapper Kanye West, is being strong while handling the situation.

“I don’t know how she’s dealing with the stress of it all. She’s always the calm in the storm. She’s got a lot on her plate and a lot going on with law school, the kids – everything she’s trying to juggle,” Kris said in a new episode of their reality show “Keeping Up With The Kardashians”.

Meanwhile, Kourtney Kardashian says her sister Kim needed the entire family’s support.

“She can’t navigate this on her own. I think she needs help. I think she needs support,” she said.

