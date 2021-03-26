ADVERTISEMENT
Kris Jenner says Kim is focused on work

Reality TV show personality Kris Jenner says that her daughter Kim Kardashian is very focused on her work and is balancing life pretty well

By Glamsham Bureau
Reality TV show personality Kris Jenner says that her daughter Kim Kardashian is very focused on her work and is balancing life pretty well. Kim, who is currently undergoing separation with rapper Kanye West, runs her own clothing and beauty line.

Kim and Kanye together have four children – North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. According to JustJared, Kris made a virtual appearance on Ellen DeGeneres’ show “The Ellen DeGeneras Show”.

When DeGeneres asked about Kim, Kris said, “Kim’s good. She’s good. She’s really really busy, working on all of her different projects that she’s doing, and I don’t know how she does it, with all (my)Agrandbabies. She’s got a lot of energy, that kid.”

Kris replied, “She’s so focused and she’s so, like, she’s just passionate about the whole thing and everything she stands for, and I see her studyinga it’s in her schedule every single day, when I get all the schedules for the kids.”

“Her study time is all blocked out, so nothing else can get in the way. I’m so proud of her.”

Kim and Kanye started dating in 2012 and got married in 2014. The duo filed for a divorce earlier this year but it hasn’t been finalised yet.

