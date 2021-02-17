ADVERTISEMENT
Kristen Wiig reveals names of her twins with creativity!

Kristen Wiig has revealed the names of her twins in a very unique & special manner... read on to know how

By Glamsham Editorial
Actress Kristen Wiig has revealed the names of her twins in a special manner. She introduced her children in the credits of her latest film, Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar.

So far, Wiig and her husband, actor Avi Rothman, had been private about their children, protecting the little ones from the limelight. Now, fans have started the speculation game within some time of noticing the names.

In the ‘special thanks’ credits of the film, Wiig thanks husband Rothman, and along with his name the names Luna and Shiloh appear, reports eonline.com.

As another hint, Wiig’s co-writer and producer Annie Mumolo thanks her kids in the following lines of the credits. This was enough for fans to speculate the name of her twins, who were welcomed by the couple in 2020 through surrogacy.

The actress had all along revealed bare details about her motherhood a month after making the announcement in June last year.  –ians/ym/vnc/rt

