Advtg.
Hollywood News

Kurt Russell: I'm a court jester

By Glamsham Editorial
Advtg.

Los Angeles, Nov 19 (IANS) Veteran actor Kurt Russell feels celebrities should stick to being entertainers, and refrain from being vocal about other issues.

Russell opened up in a joint interview with Goldie Hawn in The New York Times, reports people.com.

“I’ve always been someone who felt we are court jesters. That’s what we do,” he said, adding: “As far as I’m concerned, you should step away from saying anything so that you can still be seen by the audience in any character,” he said, adding: “There is no reason entertainers can’t learn just as much as anybody else about a subject, whatever it is. But I think that what’s sad about it is that they lose their status as a court jester. And I’m a court jester. That’s what I was born to do.”

Advtg.

When Hawn shared that he is “not always funny”, Russell said that being funny isn’t always the job of a jester.

“A court jester isn’t always funny. A court jester is the only one who can walk into the castle and put the king down as long as he doesn’t hit too close to home. I think that’s been a big, important part of all cultures throughout history, and I’d like to see it stay in ours,” he said.

To this, Hawn said: “But we did have a president who was an actor, Ronald Reagan.”

Advtg.

“Like I said, actors can learn as much as anybody else can,” Russell said.

–IANS

sug/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleRohit Saraf: Didn't think I would get along with Prajakta Koli
Next articleTanuj Virwani: I love the idea of disappearing into a character
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks