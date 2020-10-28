Advtg.
Hollywood News

Kylie Jenner on being her true self before the camera

By Glamsham Editorial
Reality TV personality and make-up mogul Kylie Jenner, has been in front of the camera since she was nine, and has now opened up on hiding and revealing her true personality for fans and audience.

On a YouTube show with James Charles, Kylie shared that there are other sides to her that she hasn’t flaunted on camera yet, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Kylie Jenner said, “I think that I showed my true personality for so long ago on Vine and Instagram, but as I got bigger and bigger I realized when people used to say really mean things about how I really am, my personality and what I love the most about myself, it would hurt me more than almost playing a character. So I just started doing a little less, which is sad. It makes me sad.”

Charles replied saying that Kylie Jenner, who has a daughter named Stormi, is a funny person.

“You saying that… that’s a bigger compliment to me. But it’s something that is so sacred,” he said.

Kylie Jenner added that she plans to do more things on her YouTube channel, which is more about her true self.

She added she wanted her family to grow more.

“I want more so bad. I actually think about it every day,” the 23-year-old said.

Asked if she has a detailed plan, Kylie said: “I just still don’t know when. I’m not planning, I don’t have a time for that to happen. You can’t not want more almost.”  –ians/dc/vnc

