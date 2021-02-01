Kylie Jenner takes Stormi on a family vacation for her 3rd birthday

ADVERTISEMENT

Kylie Jenner’s daughter turns a year older today and naturally the 23-year-old mom is making sure to make her birthday unforgettable.

Stormi Webster who rings in her 3rd birthday on Monday (Feb. 1) is reportedly spending quality time with the ‘Keeping up with the Kardashians’ star while on a private vacation.

According to E! News, the makeup mogul is celebrating her little one’s special day with a dreamy vacation in Turks and Caicos, which is now open for tourism under certain restrictions amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“It was a girls’ trip to celebrate Stormi’s birthday in one of their favorite places,” a source told the publication. “They stayed at a private villa where they have often stayed in the past.”

“They stayed for three nights and had a great vacation spending time at the beach, swimming, taking boat rides and playing in the sand.”

However, it seems that Kylie Jenner and Stormi aren’t the only ones who have been having fun. The holiday soon turned into a family affair as her sisters Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and Kourtney Kardashian soon joined the birthday celebration along with Stormi’s cousins Dream Kardashian, True Thompson, Penelope Disick, North West, and Chicago West, reports E! Online.

As the source revealed, “It was all about the kids…Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, and Kylie made it fun for them. They took tons of pictures and the sisters sat around watching the kids play at the beach.”

“Kylie Jenner also brought along some of her best friends, including Stassie and Victoria,” he added. “They flew on Kylie’s jet and had a great few days celebrating Stormi. They took off and headed home on Friday night to have more birthday celebrations for Stormi in LA”

The stylish diva also shared some behind-the-scenes snaps from her relaxing getaway on her Instagram page.

“Gotta love a random photo dump,” she simply captioned the post.

Kylie Jenner shares Stormi with American rapper, Travis Scott. According to Siasat, a source told people back in October that the couple is not back together but are happy co-parenting their daughter.

“There is a lot of love between Travis and Kylie, and they are even openly affectionate. But, they are not back together, and neither is in a place to be in a committed relationship,” the source revealed.