Kylie Minogue gushes about her supportive beau

Advtg.

Los Angeles, Nov 13 (IANS) Singer Kylie Minogue is all praise about her beau Paul Solomons and says he is very supportive and a great guy.

“In a nutshell, he’s a great guy. He’s so caring and supportive. He has a wicked sense of humour, he has his own life and his own career going on. So we meet in the middle somewhere. And yeah, it’s just… it’s good — and there’s a lot to be said for that,” she told People magazine, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Kylie praised Solomons after he rescued her. The two have been dating for two-and-a-half years. She said Solomons got “thrown in at the deep end” when they first met, as she was still recovering from her split from former fiance Joshua Sasse.

Advtg.

“He’s been great. He got thrown in at the deep end dating me,” she said, adding: “He had to come to the rescue a few times on tour when I was really unwell. He’d swoop in and hold me in a way that no one else can. He cares about my fans, he cares about my world, but mostly he cares about me. It’s so nice to have that one person who’s not involved in your tour, not in that way, and just wants to know that I’m okay.”

She added that the “things are really good and he’s excited about this next phase for me”.

Minogue currently has no plans to marry Solomons.

Advtg.

“I just put these on today. So no. I literally put those on before. We’re really low-key, we’re very real, very supportive. We’re just taking things as they come for now, for always. Who knows what’s to come?” she said.

–IANS

dc/vnc