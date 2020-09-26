Home Hollywood News

Kylie Minogue releases glittery new single ‘Magic’

Kylie Minogue releases a new song called ‘Magic’ from her forthcoming album ‘Disco’

By Omkar Padte
Kylie Minogue releases glittery new single'Magic'
Kylie Minogue releases glittery new single 'Magic' (Pic Courtesy: Hit Network)
Advtg.

Kylie Minogue has dropped her new single.

The 52-year-old singer released a new song called ‘Magic’, the second single from her forthcoming album ‘Disco’.

Taking to twitter, Minogue revealed details from the track earlier this week. She also shared the single’s artwork; a retro, technicolour-filtered shot of herself.

Advtg.

“I’m so proud of this album,” she tweeted about the upcoming record. “And I can’t wait for you to hear it.”

The glittery music video for ‘Magic’ premiered on Friday, September 25.

‘Magic’ was reportedly shot at London’s iconic Fabric nightclub and is directed by Kylie Minogue’s frequent collaborator Sophie Muller, who has previously collaborated on videos with Maroon 5, Gwen Stefani, Blur and Coldplay.

Advtg.

She has also directed Kylie Minogue’s previous tracks ‘Say Something’, ‘Golden’ and ‘Dancing’.

‘Magic’ follows ‘Say Something’ as the albums second single which already gave us all the glittery vintage vibes. ‘Disco’ drops on November 6.

‘Disco’ is Kylie Minogue’s first album since her critically acclaimed 14th studio album ‘Golden’ which released in 2018.

Advtg.
Previous articleDeepika Padukone questioned by NCB in drugs case
Next articleBhumi Pednekar speaks on the significance of education

Related Articles

Lyrics

Kylie Minogue – Magic Song Lyrics

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Check out the song lyrics of Magic by Kylie Minogue
Read more
Lyrics

Kylie Minogue ‘Say Something’ Song Lyrics

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Check out the song lyrics of Say Something by Kylie Minogue
Read more
News

Kylie Minogue pays adorable birthday tribute to Jason Donovan

Omkar Padte - 0
Kylie Minogue has shared a throwback picture of her former co-star and ex-lover Jason Donovan to wish him a happy 52nd birthday.
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s DeepVeer moments is hard to miss

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s DeepVeer moments is hard to miss

Shweta Ghadashi - 0
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh- fondly known as DeepVeer. Since then the duo has been painting the town red with their lovey-dovey PDAs and turning us green with envy.
Former 'Bigg Boss' contestant Rohit Verma taking pride in standing for the queer

Former ‘Bigg Boss’ contestant Rohit Verma taking pride in standing for...

Supergirl star Melissa Benoist welcomes first child with Chris Wood

Supergirl star Melissa Benoist welcomes first child with Chris Wood

Kylie Minogue - Magic Song Lyrics

Kylie Minogue – Magic Song Lyrics

Bhumi Pednekar speaks on the significance of education

Bhumi Pednekar speaks on the significance of education

Kylie Minogue releases glittery new single 'Magic'

Kylie Minogue releases glittery new single ‘Magic’

Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks