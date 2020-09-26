Advtg.

Kylie Minogue has dropped her new single.

The 52-year-old singer released a new song called ‘Magic’, the second single from her forthcoming album ‘Disco’.

Taking to twitter, Minogue revealed details from the track earlier this week. She also shared the single’s artwork; a retro, technicolour-filtered shot of herself.

“I’m so proud of this album,” she tweeted about the upcoming record. “And I can’t wait for you to hear it.”

YES!!! My brand new album DISCO is available to pre-order now! I'm so proud of this album, and I can't wait for you to hear it ✨ #KylieDisco ✨ https://t.co/DG7QnS1mmJ pic.twitter.com/81ZtqvuOjf — Kylie Minogue (@kylieminogue) July 22, 2020

The glittery music video for ‘Magic’ premiered on Friday, September 25.

‘Magic’ was reportedly shot at London’s iconic Fabric nightclub and is directed by Kylie Minogue’s frequent collaborator Sophie Muller, who has previously collaborated on videos with Maroon 5, Gwen Stefani, Blur and Coldplay.

She has also directed Kylie Minogue’s previous tracks ‘Say Something’, ‘Golden’ and ‘Dancing’.

‘Magic’ follows ‘Say Something’ as the albums second single which already gave us all the glittery vintage vibes. ‘Disco’ drops on November 6.

‘Disco’ is Kylie Minogue’s first album since her critically acclaimed 14th studio album ‘Golden’ which released in 2018.