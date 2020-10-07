Lady Gaga leads MTV Europe Music Awards 2020 nominations

Advtg.

Lady Gaga continues to dominate as she leads the nominees for this year’s MTV Europe Music Awards.

The ‘Stupid Love’ hitmaker leads the pack with seven nominations including Best Artist, Best Pop, and Biggest Fans, along with the latest collaboration with Ariana Grande, ‘Rain on Me,’ which is nominated for the Best Song, Best Collaboration, and Best Video categories. Her seventh nod is for the Best U.S. Act.

Lady Gaga is followed closely behind by both BTS and Justin Bieber, who grabbed five nominations each.

Justin Bieber is also up for Best Artist award alongside Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus, Harry Styles, Dua Lipa and The Weeknd.

Meanwhile, BTS is nominated for the Best Group category alongside Blackpink, 5 Seconds of Summer, CNCO, Chloe x Halle, and Little Mix. Other Best Pop nominees include Dua Lipa, Katy Perry, Harry Styles, and Little Mix, reports Aceshowbiz.

This year’s MTV Europe Music Awards will take place on November 8 and will be witnessing three new categories for 2020: Best Latin, Video for Good, and Best Virtual Live.

The MTV EMAs comes just a few days after both Lady Gaga and Justin Bieber secured nominations in the recently held E! People’s Choice Award.

Meanwhile, Lady Gaga recently shared a sultry snap of herself showing off her svelte figure.

In the photo, the singer can be seen lying topless across the floor with her make-up products all over.