Lana Condor: ‘To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before’ has been integral to how I’m today

Actress Lana Condor, who rose to fame portraying Lara Jean Covey in the To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before franchise, says these movies have been a huge part of her life for years, and have been very integral to how she is today as a young woman.

The actress’s latest release is the final movie in the series “To All The Boys: Always and Forever”. She feels bereft, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

“These movies have been such a huge part of my life for years, and have been very integral to how I am today as a young woman. It almost feels like you’re saying goodbye to a part of yourself,a Condor told The Hollywood Reporter.

The actress also shared that she was shocked by the huge success of the first movie and found fame difficult to adjust to.

She said: “We honestly made it as an indie. So we didn’t even know if anyone would see it or pick it up let alone have the reaction it had on people. It’s a very weird thing to watch your life change for the better and for the worse right before your very eyes in a very short period of time.”

Actor Noah Centineo, who portrays Peter Kavinsky, said he will treasure the friendships he made during filming of the franchise.

“You feel so comfortable working with (Condor). She gives so much, and I hope to continue working with actors that are as kind and as nurturing and giving as she is,” he had said. –ians/dc/sdr/