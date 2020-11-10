Leonardo DiCaprio enjoys day at the beach with old pal Emile Hirsch

Advtg.

Leonardo DiCaprio and his long-time friend Emile Hirsch were spotted enjoying a beach day in Malibu, California.

DiCaprio, 45, and his old pal Emile Hirsch, 35, met up on Friday to enjoy a day at the beach together.

The longtime BFFs showed off their beach bodies while going shirtless as they enjoyed the warm weather and cooled down in the surf along with a group of friends and Leo’s father George DiCaprio.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Emile Hirsch spotted on beach (Pic Courtesy: Dailymail)

Leonardo DiCaprio stripped for some time as he took a dip in the water donning a pair of gray patterned swim trunks. Meanwhile, Emile Hirsch rocked a pair of baby blue boardshorts.

While in the water, the pair seemed to be having a great time as they chatted with some friends and smiled.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Emile Hirsch were last seen together in last year’s hit film ‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.’ The film was a huge success with many reviewers calling it Quentin Tarantino’s best film in years.

‘Once Upon A Time’ was nominated for ten Oscars at this years 92nd Academy Awards.

The ‘Titanic’ star’s girlfriend Camila Morrone was nowhere to be seen on the beach, with who he was last seen enjoying a beach day with back in August.

A source close to Leonardo DiCaprio told PEOPLE back in June, that the actor is very “serious” about the 23-year-old model.

“He is usually very independent, spends lots of time with friends, but because of the lockdown, he has mostly spent time with Camila,” the source said. “He loves being with her.”

“They seem pretty serious. It’s definitely not a casual relationship. Camila spends a lot of time at his house,” a source told PEOPLE in July 2019.

According to reports, Leonardo DiCaprio was first romantically linked with Camila Morrone in January 2018, and have been together since.

“Camila is long known as Leo’s girlfriend. And Leo introduced her to both of his parents long ago,” the insider revealed at the time.

On the work front, Leonardo DiCaprio is set to feature in the upcoming Netflix comedy ‘Don’t Look Up’. The film also features Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lawrence, Ariana Grande, Cate Blanchett, Jonah Hill, Timothée Chalamet, Matthew Perry, Kid Cudi, Rob Morgan, Himesh Patel, and Tomer Sisley.