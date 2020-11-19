Advtg.
Hollywood News

Lethal Weapon 5: Mel Gibson surprises fans with a huge update

Mel Gibson confirmed that another 'Lethal Weapon' movie is "absolutely on the way."

By Omkar Padte
Lethal Weapon 5: Mel Gibson surprises fans with a huge update (Pic Courtesy: Twitter)
Mel Gibson has dropped some hints about ‘Lethal Weapon 5.’

The 64-year-old Hollywood star, who appeared on ‘Good Morning America’ on Wednesday, confirmed that another ‘Lethal Weapon’ movie is “absolutely on the way.”

Gibson, who starred alongside Danny Glover in the popular franchise from 1987 to 1998 also revealed that Richard Donner, the film’s director, has already been working on the next film.

“Yeah! No, absolutely. And the man who was behind all that, the man who brought it to the screen, and gave it the goodies, is working on it right now. Richard Donner. He’s a legend,” Gibson said during the interview while promoting his new film ‘Fatman.’

The upcoming fifth installment arrives 22 years after ‘Lethal Weapon 4’.

Producer Dan Lin had earlier confirmed that Mel Gibson and Danny Glover would be returning to their roles as Roger Murtaugh and Martin Riggs in the upcoming fifth installment.

“We’re trying to make the last ‘Lethal Weapon’ movie. And Dick Donner’s coming back. The original cast is coming back. And it’s just amazing. The story is very personal to him,”
Lin said while speaking to The Hollywood Reporter at the time.

“Mel and Danny are ready to go, so it’s about the script,” he added.

The original ‘Lethal Weapon’ released in 1987 and was a huge box office hit. The film follows the story of LAPD Homicide cop Roger Murtaugh (Danny Glover), who finds himself partnered with a narcotics detective named Martin Riggs (Mel Gibson). Over the course of the series, they uncover a massive drug-trafficking ring and form a bond.

As per reports, Joe Pesci joined the cast for ‘Lethal Weapon 3’ in 1992, while Chris Rock was added for 1998’s ‘Lethal Weapon 4.’

