Letitia Wright draws criticism over Covid-19 vaccine remarks

ADVERTISEMENT

Letitia Wright has come under criticism for sharing a link to a YouTube video about the COVID-19 vaccine.

On Thursday night, the ‘Black Panther’ star took to Twitter where she posted a YouTube video link that questions the safety of the upcoming Covid-19 vaccines.

The 27-year-old shared the video along with a prayer hands emoji.

ADVERTISEMENT

The hour-long video sees presenter Tomi Arayomi discussing the efficiency of the vaccine, along with the apparent dangers and the origins of the components used, reports NME.

The tweet in question has since been receiving severe criticism from fans, as Letitia Wright quickly became involved in an argument with users blaming her for using her platform to put doubt on the vaccine, reports Hollywood Reporter.

Following a series of Twitter users criticizing the actress for sharing misinformation about vaccines, Letitia Wright later tweeted, “if you don’t conform to popular opinions. but ask questions and think for yourself….you get canceled.”

if you don’t conform to popular opinions. but ask questions and think for yourself….you get cancelled 😂 — Letitia Wright (@letitiawright) December 4, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Although not confirmed by Marvel as of yet, she will reportedly begin filming for ‘Black Panther 2’ next summer and her character Shuri is expected to take on the lead role following Chadwick Boseman’s sad demise, reports NME.

The sequel that is scheduled to release on May 6, 2022.