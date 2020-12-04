Letitia Wright faces backlash over Covid vaccine comments

ADVERTISEMENT

Los Angeles, Dec 4 (IANS) Black Panther actress Letitia Wright has been slammed by netizens for her Covid-19 vaccine remarks.

The 27-year-old tweeted a video on Thursday. The footage features host Tomi Arayomi expressing scepticism about vaccines in general and specifically the one that is on its way for the coronavirus. Wright added the prayer hands emoji with her tweet, reports eonline.com.

Twitter users quickly expressed their concerns with the video. Later, Wright wrote: “if you don’t conform to popular opinions. but ask questions and think for yourself… you get cancelled.”

She also said it was “not my intention to make anyone upset Nor am I saying don’t take it. I’m just concerned about what’s in it that’s all. Isn’t that fair to question or ask?”

After a user suggested that Wright focus more on medical journals, the actress responded saying: “Still have a right to worry about how my body will react. It’s not lazy, it’s thinking for myself.”

Wright’s “Avengers: Endgame” co-star Don Cheadle joined the conversation, too.

In response to Wright’s tweet about getting “cancelled,” he posted “bye, letitia …”

Cheadle later deleted his tweet and explained that he was simply “jabbing at her for her tweet rhyming letitia with felicia.”

After a user pushed Cheadle to check out the video, the actor replied: “Jesus… just scrolled through. hot garbage. every time i stopped and listened, he and everything he said sounded crazy and f****d up. i would never defend anybody posting this. but i still won’t throw her away over it. the rest i’ll take off twitter. had no idea.”

–IANS

