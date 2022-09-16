Lewis Capaldi has been 'kicked off' dating apps

Singer Lewis Capaldi said that fame and success has complicated his love life. He turned to dating apps in the hope of finding love but was quickly removed from the platform because his profile was assumed to have been “fake”.

He explained: “I’ve just been kicked off Tinder because people think I’m fake. I’ve been kicked off Bumble, Tinder and Hinge. Someone told me to go on this one called Feeld and I go on it and it’s so sexual, it’s unbelievable. It’s all about kinks and BDSM and I’m like, ‘This is way beyond anything I’m tuned in for.'”

Capaldi said that his fame and success has actually made his love life more complicated, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Speaking to Steven Bartlett on the ‘Diary of a CEO’ podcast, the singer shared: “At the end of the day I’m still 25 and people talk about a power imbalance of someone being famous. I’m trying to work that out as well because I don’t want to use my fame, or for that to have any influence over someone I’m dating.

“What, am I only supposed to date people who are famous? That’s a really weird thing. I’ll admit being on Tinder is a bit weird but I met my last girlfriend on Tinder and she’s f****** great.”

The ‘Someone You Loved’ hitmaker would still like to meet someone in the coming months.

Capaldi shared that he’s not ready to settle down and have kids.

He said: “If I met the right person I’d be buzzed. But right now it’s a bit unfair with the other person, they’d have to be quite an understanding human being. And kids? Right now that’s not in my plans at all. One of my friends has four kids and that’s not my bag at all.”