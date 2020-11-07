Advtg.
Hollywood News

Liam Payne opens up on spending time away from his son Bear

Liam Payne is getting candid about spending time away from his and former partner Cheryl Cole's three-year-old son Bear amid the coronavirus pandemic.

By Omkar Padte
Liam Payne opens up on spending time away from his son Bear
Liam Payne opens up on spending time away from his son Bear (Pic Courtesy: billboard)
Advtg.

Liam Payne is getting candid about spending time away from his and former partner Cheryl Cole’s three-year-old son Bear amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The singer, 27, welcomed his first and only son with the ‘Girls Aloud’ hitmaker, 37, in March 2017 one year ahead of their split.

Liam, who recently featured on the new cover for Tings magazine has now revealed that he and his ex-girlfriend have agreed that he should stay “away” from his boy after he and Cheryl had concerns over the virus.

Advtg.

Speaking to Tings magazine, Liam Payne said: “(Lockdown) is the longest I haven’t seen him (Bear) in his life. But we discussed from the start and for different reasons, me and Cheryl decided I should be away for a little bit, it’s not unusual for me to be in and out of his life.”

“He’s a quiet and chill child. He doesn’t worry about things too much,” he added further.

The former ‘One Direction’ star also discussed how he and Cheryl Cole agreed to keep Bear out of the spotlight, saying that it’s the right decision as he gets to be a dad and have a family away from his showbiz commitments.

Advtg.

“I get to be a dad and have a family in that way, that’s complete opposite of that zone. It’s mine for my own, except for Cheryl and Bear,” added the star.

Liam Payne, who recently became engaged to girlfriend Maya Henry, had previously revealed how much he missed his boy in the first lockdown adding he hadn’t seen Bear in weeks as he quarantined in London.

“Me and Cheryl had a very open conversation about visiting, but it’s difficult,” the 26-year-old told The Sun at that time but said he keeps in touch by FaceTiming his boy.

Advtg.

“It was right around his birthday that it (lockdown) happened. It was one of the first times I was in the ­country for his birthday and I was ready to go over and I just thought, ‘I don’t know how I feel about it'”.

“It’s just been difficult having to put up with a lot of FaceTime, and sometimes he wants to talk on FaceTime, sometimes he doesn’t,” Liam Payne added.

Advtg.
Previous articleDivyendu Sharma: Fun to portray someone you are not in real life
Next articleSonu Nigam: Trying to come up with songs that have a lot of depth

Related Articles

News

Liam Payne’s son ‘plays dress-up all the time’

Glamsham Editorial - 0
London, Nov 3 (IANS) Singer Liam Payne shared that his three-year-old boy Bear loves to play dress-up all the time and that the toddler...
Read more
News

Liam Payne tries out Harry Styles’ new sleep song and its hilarious

Omkar Padte - 0
Liam Payne had One Direction fans in a frenzy as he gushed over bandmate Harry Styles' new sleep track.
Read more
News

Cheryl Tweedy excited to move back in with Liam Payne

Omkar Padte - 0
Cheryl Tweedy is reportedly considering asking her ex-boyfriend Liam Payne to move back in with her and their son Bear.
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Liam Payne opens up on spending time away from his son Bear 1

Maanvi Gagroo on how she became more comfortable with her body

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 7 (IANS) Actress Maanvi Gagroo, who played one of the protagonists in the International Emmy-nominated show Four More Shots Please!, says that...
Bebe Rexha flaunts swimsuit body after photoshopped photos go viral

Bebe Rexha flaunts swimsuit body after photoshopped photos go viral

Liam Payne opens up on spending time away from his son Bear 2

Sonu Nigam: Trying to come up with songs that have a...

Liam Payne opens up on spending time away from his son Bear

Liam Payne opens up on spending time away from his son...

Liam Payne opens up on spending time away from his son Bear 3

Divyendu Sharma: Fun to portray someone you are not in real...

Indian Premier League - IPL 2020

With 4 international captains, SRH prove they have the edge

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks