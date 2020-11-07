Liam Payne opens up on spending time away from his son Bear

Advtg.

Liam Payne is getting candid about spending time away from his and former partner Cheryl Cole’s three-year-old son Bear amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The singer, 27, welcomed his first and only son with the ‘Girls Aloud’ hitmaker, 37, in March 2017 one year ahead of their split.

Liam, who recently featured on the new cover for Tings magazine has now revealed that he and his ex-girlfriend have agreed that he should stay “away” from his boy after he and Cheryl had concerns over the virus.

Speaking to Tings magazine, Liam Payne said: “(Lockdown) is the longest I haven’t seen him (Bear) in his life. But we discussed from the start and for different reasons, me and Cheryl decided I should be away for a little bit, it’s not unusual for me to be in and out of his life.”

“He’s a quiet and chill child. He doesn’t worry about things too much,” he added further.

The former ‘One Direction’ star also discussed how he and Cheryl Cole agreed to keep Bear out of the spotlight, saying that it’s the right decision as he gets to be a dad and have a family away from his showbiz commitments.

“I get to be a dad and have a family in that way, that’s complete opposite of that zone. It’s mine for my own, except for Cheryl and Bear,” added the star.

Liam Payne, who recently became engaged to girlfriend Maya Henry, had previously revealed how much he missed his boy in the first lockdown adding he hadn’t seen Bear in weeks as he quarantined in London.

“Me and Cheryl had a very open conversation about visiting, but it’s difficult,” the 26-year-old told The Sun at that time but said he keeps in touch by FaceTiming his boy.

“It was right around his birthday that it (lockdown) happened. It was one of the first times I was in the ­country for his birthday and I was ready to go over and I just thought, ‘I don’t know how I feel about it'”.

“It’s just been difficult having to put up with a lot of FaceTime, and sometimes he wants to talk on FaceTime, sometimes he doesn’t,” Liam Payne added.