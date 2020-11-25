Advtg.
Hollywood News

Lil Baby plans to donate ‘The Bigger Picture’ proceeds to charity

Lil Baby is planning to donate his earnings from his hit records to the less fortunate.

By Omkar Padte
The 25-year-old singer, whose real name is Dominique Armani Jones, has pledged to donate the $1.5 million he made from his single, ‘The Bigger Picture,’ to an organization of his choice.

Announcing the news on Twitter, the rapper revealed that he’s interested in giving the money to a charity that helps Black people.

“I got 1.5 million dollars to donate off of ‘Bigger Picture.’ I want the money to go we’re it’s needed,” Lil Baby tweeted.

The ‘Southside’ hitmaker further added that he doesn’t know exactly which place will receive what recourses, but he wants to make sure that his fans know exactly where the money is distributed.

“I don’t want to donate to just any organization but I will be letting my fans kno exactly we’re the money goes,” Lil Baby wrote.

“Lawyers, Bonds, Play Grounds, Jobs, youth activities, things that WE can really benefit off of,” he wrote in a follow-up tweet.

Lil Baby’s ‘The Bigger Picture’ has been nominated for two prizes at the upcoming 2021 Grammy Awards, which were announced on Tuesday.

The hit single, which arrived in June – amid the Black Lives Matter protests which rose following George Floyd’s murder at the hands of police, wasn’t just a commercial hit but also received critical acclaim.

The emotionally-charged music video has over 1oo million views and sees Lil Baby reportedly discussing issues such as police brutality, systemic racism, and the ways in which the world can be made a better place.

