Lil Durk, Kehlani join forces for new single ‘Love You Too’

Lil Durk just surprised fans with his new music.
The American rapper who dropped his sixth studio album ‘The Voice’ just days before Christmas, has now joined forces with Kehlani for a brand new song titled ‘Love You Too’.
The new collaborative single is a remix version of ‘Love You,’ which originally featured Sydny August and appeared on the chart-topping album ‘The Voice.’ The project consists of 16 tracks with additional appearances from Booka600, 6LACK, Young Thug, YNW Melly, and late OTF rapper King Von, reports Revolt.
The 28-year-old musician took to Instagram where he announced the release of ‘Love You Too’ which dropped last night.
“The voice x @kehlani… love you too… out now,” Lil Durk captioned the post.
Just hours before the new track’s release, the Chicago star teased his fans by sharing a series of photos in which he can be seen hanging out in a recording studio.
“24 Kobeeeee #THEVOICE,” he wrote in the caption.
The new single comes just days after Lil Durk dropped the deluxe cut of ‘The Voice’ along with additional 12 songs. The project features appearances from Lil Baby, Pooh Shiesty, and Sydny August, per Complex.