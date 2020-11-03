Lil Nas X slams haters for criticizing his Nicki Minaj Halloween costume

Advtg.

Lil Nas X paid amazing Halloween tribute to Nicki Minaj over the weekend, where he dressed up as the rap empress from her ‘Super Bass’ video.

The ‘Old Town Road’ star took to Instagram where he shared a picture of himself dressed in a Nicki Minaj costume for the holiday.

The 21-year-old turned heads over the weekend, as he dressed up in a Minaj-style signature blonde wig with pink highlights and matching lipstick accompanied by a skin-tight pink animal print bodysuit.

Lil Nas X completed his bold costume with fake nails, chunky pink and yellow bangles, and a pair of neon green stilettos while mounting a motorcycle ice sculpture, similar to the one featured in Nicki Minaj’s video for her hit single ‘Super Bass’.

“NAS MARAJ,” he captioned the epic Halloween post.

While many fans prasied the rapper for his eye-popping costume, he also had to clap back at haters who criticized his costume, including 50 Cent and Dave East.

50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis Jackson III — shared the pictures on his Twitter account and wrote, “What the f**k. Nikki come get him!! lol.”

Lil Nas X Twitter post

It didn’t take long for his sentiments to reach Lil Nas X, who swiftly shot back, “why u in barb business.”

Dave East, 32, too dropped a homophobic slur referring to Lil Nas X’s outfit on his Instagram Stories, adding “And y’all was mad at me about this n***a”, referencing the backlash he received last year for criticizing the singer.

“BATI MON BUN UP!!!!” East wrote in another now-deleted post.

After East’s homophobic slur fans quickly came to the rapper’s defense.

“Your obsession you have with the LGBTQ community is getting weird,” wrote one fan with screenshots of East’s Instagram Stories. “Do you have anything to share with the class?”

Lil Nas X also hit back, referring to East’s derogatory slang term in another tweet, adding “it’s ‘batty man’ n****s can’t even be homophobic the proper way smh butchering the hell out of the patois.”

“bro I don’t bother a soul in this industry,” he later tweeted. “all I do is tweet and make bangers. leave me alone damn.”