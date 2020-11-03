Advtg.
Hollywood News

Lil Nas X slams haters for criticizing his Nicki Minaj Halloween costume

Lil Nas X's amazing Halloween tribute to Nicki Minaj has drawn criticism from fellow rappers 50 cent and Dave East

By Omkar Padte
Lil Nas X slams haters for criticizing his Nicki Minaj Halloween costume
Lil Nas X slams haters for criticizing his Nicki Minaj Halloween costume (Pic Courtesy: Twitter)
Advtg.

Lil Nas X paid amazing Halloween tribute to Nicki Minaj over the weekend, where he dressed up as the rap empress from her ‘Super Bass’ video.

The ‘Old Town Road’ star took to Instagram where he shared a picture of himself dressed in a Nicki Minaj costume for the holiday.

The 21-year-old turned heads over the weekend, as he dressed up in a Minaj-style signature blonde wig with pink highlights and matching lipstick accompanied by a skin-tight pink animal print bodysuit.

Advtg.

Lil Nas X completed his bold costume with fake nails, chunky pink and yellow bangles, and a pair of neon green stilettos while mounting a motorcycle ice sculpture, similar to the one featured in Nicki Minaj’s video for her hit single ‘Super Bass’.

“NAS MARAJ,” he captioned the epic Halloween post.

View this post on Instagram

NAS MARAJ 💅🏾💅🏾💅🏾

A post shared by Lil Nas X (@lilnasx) on

While many fans prasied the rapper for his eye-popping costume, he also had to clap back at haters who criticized his costume, including 50 Cent and Dave East.

Advtg.

50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis Jackson III — shared the pictures on his Twitter account and wrote, “What the f**k. Nikki come get him!! lol.”

Lil Nas X slams haters for criticizing his Nicki Minaj Halloween costume 1
Lil Nas X Twitter post

It didn’t take long for his sentiments to reach Lil Nas X, who swiftly shot back, “why u in barb business.”

Dave East, 32, too dropped a homophobic slur referring to Lil Nas X’s outfit on his Instagram Stories, adding “And y’all was mad at me about this n***a”, referencing the backlash he received last year for criticizing the singer.

Advtg.

“BATI MON BUN UP!!!!” East wrote in another now-deleted post.

After East’s homophobic slur fans quickly came to the rapper’s defense.

“Your obsession you have with the LGBTQ community is getting weird,” wrote one fan with screenshots of East’s Instagram Stories. “Do you have anything to share with the class?”

Lil Nas X also hit back, referring to East’s derogatory slang term in another tweet, adding “it’s ‘batty man’ n****s can’t even be homophobic the proper way smh butchering the hell out of the patois.”

Lil Nas X slams haters for criticizing his Nicki Minaj Halloween costume 2

“bro I don’t bother a soul in this industry,” he later tweeted. “all I do is tweet and make bangers. leave me alone damn.”

Advtg.
Previous articleAyushmann Khurrana checks into hotel to protect his family!
Next articlePankaj Tripathi: I don’t worry if I lose out on endorsements or film projects

Related Articles

News

Rapper Lil Wayne meets Donald Trump before election

Omkar Padte - 0
US President Donald Trump met rapper Lil Wayne at his National Doral Miami resort, Florida on Thursday.
Read more
News

Lil Wayne’s deluxe version of ‘Tha Carter V’ out now

Omkar Padte - 0
Lil Wayne treats fans with Tha Carter V Deluxe version ahead of its two-year anniversary
Read more
News

Nicki Minaj wins legal battle against Tracy Chapman

Omkar Padte - 0
Nicki Minaj scored a major victory on Wednesday when a judge ruled in her favor in Tracy Chapman's copyright infringement lawsuit.
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Lil Nas X slams haters for criticizing his Nicki Minaj Halloween costume 3

Shah Rukh humbled to be on biggest, tallest screen in the...

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 3 (IANS) Superstar Shah Rukh Khan got a special tribute on the iconic tower Burj Khalifa on his birthday. The Bollywood star...
Lil Nas X slams haters for criticizing his Nicki Minaj Halloween costume 4

Akshay, Kriti to start shooting for Bachchan Pandey in January

Lil Nas X slams haters for criticizing his Nicki Minaj Halloween costume 5

Karva Chauth: Male TV actors to go on fasting too

Lil Nas X slams haters for criticizing his Nicki Minaj Halloween costume 6

Lady Gaga opens up on broken engagement with Taylor Kinney

Lil Nas X slams haters for criticizing his Nicki Minaj Halloween costume 5

Bigg Boss 14: Gauahar Khan calls Eijaz Khan a dictator

Lil Nas X slams haters for criticizing his Nicki Minaj Halloween costume 5

Inspired by watching 'Sarabjit', he helps stranded Indians return home

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks