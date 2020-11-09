Lil Nas X teases fans with new single ‘Holiday’

Advtg.

Lil Nas X is gearing up for the holidays with his brand new single.

The 21-year-old rapper took to Twitter on Sunday (Nov. 8) to announce that his new song ‘Holiday’ will drop later this week on Friday.

“MY FIRST SINGLE IN ALMOST 2 YEARS “HOLIDAY” IS OUT THIS FRIDAY!”, he wrote alongside the teaser of the song with a Santa Claus emoji.

MY FIRST SINGLE IN ALMOST 2 YEARS “HOLIDAY” IS OUT THIS FRIDAY! 🎅🏾❄️ pic.twitter.com/5quf8NHUO2 — nope (@LilNasX) November 9, 2020

An advertisement teasing the new single ‘Holiday’ aired last night (November 8), during an NFL game broadcast across the US, reports NME. The clip features Lil Nas X who travels back in time as he watches over drunk Santa getting kicked out of a saloon.

He then transforms into Santa himself after picking up Santa’s hat that has a label in it that reads “Santa Nas X You are the new Santa.” He then flies off on a sleigh.

The video ends with a cameo from Michael J. Fox reportedly warning Lil Nas X, “Whatever you do Nas, don’t go to 2020.”

The Grammy-winning singer, who shot to fame with his song ‘Old Town Road’ has been teasing fans with new music for months now and confirmed that his debut album was “almost finished” back in July.

Last month, Lil Nas X revealed that he will be venturing into the world of literature, with ‘C Is For Country,’ a new children’s book focusing on Nas X and Panini The Pony, who “journey through the alphabet from sunup to sundown”.

The book is set to release on January 5, 2021.