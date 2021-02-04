Lil Uzi Vert’s diamond forehead takes the Internet by storm, fans compare him with Vision

ADVERTISEMENT

Lil Uzi Vert is driving the Internet crazy with his latest bizarre move as fans compare him to Vision from the Marvel movies.

The American rapper, 26, who already has facial tattoos and piercings made headlines after he surgically implanted a large diamond on his forehead, per Cnet.

On Wednesday (February 3), ‘The Way Life Goes’ hitmaker took to Instagram where he shared a video of himself flaunting the $24M pink gem on his face.

“Beauty is pain,” Lil Uzi Vert simply wrote in the caption.

The diamonds jeweller Elliot Eliantte also shared a clip in which the musician can be seen showing off the whopping 10-11 carats jewel into his forehead.

“@liluzivert Activated,” he captioned the post.

According to Aceshowbiz, the singer first updated his fans over the weekend, writing, “I’ve been paying for a natural pink diamond from Elliot for years now.”

“This one Stone cost so much I’ve been paying for it since 2017. That was the first time I saw a real natural pink diamond,” Lil Uzi Vert explained. “A lot of M’s in my face.”

“It’s 10 almost 11 carats,” he further revealed.

While man fans expressed their concern about his well-being, some even speculated that Lil Uzi Vert’s latest fashion looked like Marvel Studio’s character Vision who was killed by Thanos in 2018’s ‘Avengers: Infinity War.’

“Thanos coming for him any minute now,” joked one Twitter user.

“@LILUZIVERT when he pop out with that diamond in his head,” added another.