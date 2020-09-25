Lil Wayne’s deluxe version of ‘Tha Carter V’ out now

Advtg.

Lil Wayne is giving his diehard fans some serious appreciation.

In honor of the two-year anniversary of Tha Carter V, the rapper has dropped the deluxe version of the record.

Lil Wayne fans were eagerly waiting for the new project to drop. The rapper had been teasing his fans for quite some time but he only confirmed the big news recently by sharing details on social media.

The hip-hop heavyweight took to his official Twitter account and shared, “My sh*t drop TONIGHT!!!! To celebrate the 2 year anniversary of C5 and show love to the dopest and most loyal fans EVER I’m adding 10 songs that didn’t make the original album! Tonight at 12 am EST let’s celebrate!!! #IAintShitWithoutYou #Carter5Deluxe.”

My sh*t drop TONIGHT!!!!



According to reports, the original version of ‘Tha Carter V’ was supposed to drop way before 2018, but it got delayed due to Lil Wayne’s legal battle with Cash Money President Birdman.

Tha Carter V included collaborations with Travis Scott, Nicki Minaj, XXXTentacion, Snoop Dogg, Ashanti, and more.

Some artists who will be making guest appearances on Lil Wayne’s original album are Post Malone, Gucci Mane, 2 Chainz, and the legendary Raekwon.

In addition to the standard 23 tracks, Tha Carter V features 10 songs that didn’t make the original album. The new additions include ‘Life of Mr. Carter,’ ‘Holy,’ ‘Lost,’ and ‘Scottie,’ along with collaborative tracks with Raekwon (‘More to the Story’) and 2 Chainz (‘Siri’).

The project’s artwork features a semi-nude Lil Wayne showing off his tattooed-covered back. The Grammy-winning artiste can be seen raising his hands in the shape of a ‘V’ reminding us of ‘The Carter V.’