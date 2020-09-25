Home Hollywood News

Lil Wayne’s deluxe version of ‘Tha Carter V’ out now

Lil Wayne treats fans with Tha Carter V Deluxe version ahead of its two-year anniversary

By Omkar Padte
Lil Wayne's deluxe version of'Tha Carter V' out now
Lil Wayne's deluxe version of 'Tha Carter V' out now (Pic Courtesy: Twitter)
Advtg.

Lil Wayne is giving his diehard fans some serious appreciation.

In honor of the two-year anniversary of Tha Carter V, the rapper has dropped the deluxe version of the record.

Lil Wayne fans were eagerly waiting for the new project to drop. The rapper had been teasing his fans for quite some time but he only confirmed the big news recently by sharing details on social media.

Advtg.

The hip-hop heavyweight took to his official Twitter account and shared, “My sh*t drop TONIGHT!!!! To celebrate the 2 year anniversary of C5 and show love to the dopest and most loyal fans EVER I’m adding 10 songs that didn’t make the original album! Tonight at 12 am EST let’s celebrate!!! #IAintShitWithoutYou #Carter5Deluxe.”

According to reports, the original version of ‘Tha Carter V’ was supposed to drop way before 2018, but it got delayed due to Lil Wayne’s legal battle with Cash Money President Birdman.

Tha Carter V included collaborations with Travis Scott, Nicki Minaj, XXXTentacion, Snoop Dogg, Ashanti, and more.

Advtg.

Some artists who will be making guest appearances on Lil Wayne’s original album are Post Malone, Gucci Mane, 2 Chainz, and the legendary Raekwon.

In addition to the standard 23 tracks, Tha Carter V features 10 songs that didn’t make the original album. The new additions include ‘Life of Mr. Carter,’ ‘Holy,’ ‘Lost,’ and ‘Scottie,’ along with collaborative tracks with Raekwon (‘More to the Story’) and 2 Chainz (‘Siri’).

The project’s artwork features a semi-nude Lil Wayne showing off his tattooed-covered back. The Grammy-winning artiste can be seen raising his hands in the shape of a ‘V’ reminding us of ‘The Carter V.’

Advtg.
Previous articleThe iconic love saga Kitani Mohabbat Hai Season 2 to be back on TV screen
Next articleBadan Pe Sitare song out now: Asim Riaz and Sehnoor’s killer dance moves in the remix version

Related Articles

News

Nicki Minaj wins legal battle against Tracy Chapman

Omkar Padte - 0
Nicki Minaj scored a major victory on Wednesday when a judge ruled in her favor in Tracy Chapman's copyright infringement lawsuit.
Read more
Lyrics

Big Sean – Lithuania Song Lyrics ft. Travis Scott

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Check out the song lyrics of Lithuania by Big Sean ft. Travis Scott
Read more
News

Big Sean unleashes new star-studded album ‘Detroit 2’

Omkar Padte - 0
Big Sean has dropped off his fifth album, Detroit 2, three years after his last album I Decided, which released in 2017.
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Ginny Weds Sunny Trailer

Ginny Weds Sunny Trailer: Vikrant Massey and Yami Gautam sets up...

Pooja Tiwari - 0
Trailer of the Vikrant Massey and Yami Gautam-led Ginny Weds Sunny sets up a tale of love, life, weddings and music
Badan Pe Sitare song out now Asim Riaz and Sehnoor’s killer dance moves in the remix version

Badan Pe Sitare song out now: Asim Riaz and Sehnoor’s killer...

Lil Wayne's deluxe version of 'Tha Carter V' out now

Lil Wayne’s deluxe version of ‘Tha Carter V’ out now

The iconic love saga Kitani Mohabbat Hai Season 2 to be back on TV screen

The iconic love saga Kitani Mohabbat Hai Season 2 to be...

Lil Wayne's deluxe version of 'Tha Carter V' out now 1

Sandalwood Drugs Case: ED gets 5-day custody of Ragini, Sanjjanaa

Zayn Malik - Better Song Lyrics

Zayn Malik – Better Song Lyrics

Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks