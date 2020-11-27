Lil Wayne all set to drop DJ Khaled hosted ‘No Ceilings 3’

Advtg.

Lil Wayne is gearing up for his return this week with ‘No Ceilings 3’.

The 38-year-old musician is releasing the much-awaited third installment of his project, ‘No Ceilings’ on Friday (Nov. 27).

The new tape is a sequel to ‘No Ceilings 2’ which released in 2015.

‘No Ceilings 3’ is reportedly hosted by DJ Khaled, who also previewed the songs from the project on Wednesday. Khaled also shared two clips from the record on Twitter including a new collaboration between Wayne and Drake along with a remix version of Lil Baby and 42 Dugg‘s track ‘We Paid.’

PART 1 😳@LilTunechi feat @Drake on NO CEILINGS 3 . 😳 🤯

Push ▶️ for Snippet alerts 🔥🔥

So much fire 🔥 on this tape 🎶

THEY TRIED PUT A CELING ON OUR GREATNESS SO WE TOOK THE CEILING OFF❗️

ANOTHER 😳NE ❗️@mackmaine

🔜 ❗️https://t.co/ALzCaGpSIz powered by @DatPiff @WORLDSTAR pic.twitter.com/v3QfhCIhgM — DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) November 25, 2020

The mixtape which drops today on DatPiff, marks Lil Wayne’s first project in the popular mixtape series in five years.

“The mixtape game seemed to be a dying art and since I’m one of the pioneers of the craft, and it played such a big part in my career, I felt it was only right to resurrect it,” Lil Wayne said in a statement to Complex. “Also, it’s a lot of songs out here I wanted to kill my way!”

Lil Wayne’s new project will arrive with three different cover artworks, all designed by HustleGrl, who also created the artwork for the first ‘No Ceilings’ mixtape.

The ‘No Ceilings’ reportedly began in 2009 and spawned a sequel in 2015.

The rapper previously revealed that he will be releasing both ‘No Ceilings 3’ and ‘Tha Carter VI’ soon, but the former will drop first, reports Hyperbeast.