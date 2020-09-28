Advtg.

Lil Wayne’s girlfriend Denise Bidot has paid a special birthday tribute to the rapper.

Lil Wayne just celebrated his 38th birthday on Sunday, and his model girlfriend showered him with some heartwarming birthday wishes in a sweet birthday post on social media.

Bidot,34, took to Instagram on Sunday where she shared a heartfelt message for the rapper.

“Happy Birthday to the man who managed to steal my heart during a pandemic. These past 5 months have been filled with more love, passion, and laughter than I ever thought possible,” she wrote alongside a cozy selfie.

“You’re my best friend, my lover, and way more than a dream come true,” she added. “Here’s to celebrating you today and every day baby!! I LOVE YOU.”

In the pic, Denise Bidot can been seen sitting and smiling as she leaned on to Lil Wayne, posing for a selfie in a private jet.

Wayne and Bidot first made their relationship public back in June, one month after the ‘Lolipop’ rapper reportedly broke up from rumoured fiancée La’tecia Thoma.

It appears that Bidot is the only person that Wayne is currently following on his Instagram account.

Lil Wayne also received birthday wishes from his close friend and fellow rapper, Drake.

“More life to the man that gave me everything I have!!! My GOAT… and not just on some emoji shit. Sometimes I wanna drop a tear but no emotions from a king…shall be…so I be…who I be…that’s me…that’s Weezy F Baby and please say the mothaf***in…,” Drake wrote quoting Lil Wayne’s single, ‘Hustler Musik.’

He also shared a series of pictures from his friendship with Lil Wayne.