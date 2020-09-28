Home Hollywood News

Lil Wayne and girlfriend Denise Bidot give us major couple goals in cute birthday pic

Lil Wayne's girlfriend Denise Bidot has paid a special birthday tribute to the rapper.

By Omkar Padte
Lil Wayne and girlfriend Denise Bidot give us major couple goals in cute birthday pic
Lil Wayne and girlfriend Denise Bidot give us major couple goals in cute birthday pic (Pic Courtesy: Instagram)
Advtg.

Lil Wayne’s girlfriend Denise Bidot has paid a special birthday tribute to the rapper.

Lil Wayne just celebrated his 38th birthday on Sunday, and his model girlfriend showered him with some heartwarming birthday wishes in a sweet birthday post on social media.

Bidot,34, took to Instagram on Sunday where she shared a heartfelt message for the rapper.

Advtg.

“Happy Birthday to the man who managed to steal my heart during a pandemic. These past 5 months have been filled with more love, passion, and laughter than I ever thought possible,” she wrote alongside a cozy selfie.

“You’re my best friend, my lover, and way more than a dream come true,” she added. “Here’s to celebrating you today and every day baby!! I LOVE YOU.”

In the pic, Denise Bidot can been seen sitting and smiling as she leaned on to Lil Wayne, posing for a selfie in a private jet.

Advtg.

Wayne and Bidot first made their relationship public back in June, one month after the ‘Lolipop’ rapper reportedly broke up from rumoured fiancée La’tecia Thoma.

It appears that Bidot is the only person that Wayne is currently following on his Instagram account.

Lil Wayne also received birthday wishes from his close friend and fellow rapper, Drake.

Advtg.

“More life to the man that gave me everything I have!!! My GOAT… and not just on some emoji shit. Sometimes I wanna drop a tear but no emotions from a king…shall be…so I be…who I be…that’s me…that’s Weezy F Baby and please say the mothaf***in…,” Drake wrote quoting Lil Wayne’s single, ‘Hustler Musik.’

He also shared a series of pictures from his friendship with Lil Wayne.

Advtg.
Previous articleKL Rahul a captain in the making, says Ness Wadia
Next articleHarami Dialogues: Emraan Hashmi’s hard hitting dialogues

Related Articles

Lyrics

Lil Wayne – Life Of Mr. Carter Song Lyrics

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Check out the song lyrics of Life Of Mr. Carter by Lil Wayne
Read more
News

Lil Wayne’s deluxe version of ‘Tha Carter V’ out now

Omkar Padte - 0
Lil Wayne treats fans with Tha Carter V Deluxe version ahead of its two-year anniversary
Read more
News

Taylor Swift’s new album ‘Folklore’ bags top spot at Billboard Top 200 chart

Omkar Padte - 0
Taylor Swift has another record on her hands with her newest album topping the Billboard 200 album chart
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Lil Wayne and girlfriend Denise Bidot give us major couple goals in cute birthday pic 1

Sona Mohapatra: The men in film land only stick to milk...

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Sep 28 (IANS) Singer Sona Mohapatra finds it strange that only actresses are being singled out as alleged drug users in Bollywood, while...
Lil Wayne and girlfriend Denise Bidot give us major couple goals in cute birthday pic 2

Tiger Shroff shares flying kick video after injury

Lil Wayne and girlfriend Denise Bidot give us major couple goals in cute birthday pic 2

CBI: We are conducting probe into Sushant case professionally

Lil Wayne and girlfriend Denise Bidot give us major couple goals in cute birthday pic 2

Vijay Deverakonda teams up with Telugu hitmaker Sukumar, promises 'memorable cinema'

Gwyneth Paltrow rings in 48th birthday with a cheeky snap

Gwyneth Paltrow rings in 48th birthday with a cheeky snap

Indian Premier League - IPL 2020

Won't be complacent, will focus on giving our best against SRH:...

Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks