Lilly Singh cracks deal to showcase inclusive content on TV

Lilly Singh has been at the forefront of the digital boom. After spearheading the content on YouTube, the Canadian-Indian digital content creator and reality television star, who launched her Unicorn Island Productions back in 2018, has cracked a deal with Blink49 Studios and Bell Media on a unique first-look global scripted and second-look unscripted deal, reports Variety.

In a statement accessed by Variety, Lilly said, “I am thrilled to be collaborating with Blink49 Studios and Bell Media since they are like-minded champions of underrepresented voices.”

“With their support, I’m looking forward to bringing compelling and inclusive stories to audiences around the world.” John Morayniss, CEO of Blink49 Studios, added: “We’re delighted to be in business with Lilly and Polly who are passionate storytellers, particularly when it comes to underrepresented voices in our media landscape.”

Under the deal, Singh and Unicorn’s head of development, Polly Auritt, will focus on creating and producing television content that showcases underrepresented communities. According to Variety, projects created under the agreement will be executive produced by Singh and Auritt along with Carolyn Newman, executive VP of global scripted at Bell Media, and Virginia Rankin, executive producer for Blink49 Studios.

Variety further states that Singh, also known by her YouTube name Superwoman and has more than 38 million followers across her social media platforms, is set to star in Disney+’s ‘The Muppets Mayhem’.

The performer is also a New York Times best-selling author and runs the book club Lilly’s Library, which spotlights South Asian stories.

Justin Stockman, VP of content development and programming at Bell Media, said: “Lilly is a singular creative talent, and along with Polly and the team at Unicorn Island Productions, has a distinct perspective that is so compelling for viewers. Bell Media is thrilled to join forces with our partners at Blink49 to work with Lilly and the team at Unicorn Island Productions on developing content and amplifying new voices.”