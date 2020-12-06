List & glimpses of MAMA 2020 Winners

The MAMA 2020 (Mnet Asian Music Awards) ceremony,was live on December 6 in South Korea with the theme, “NEW-TOPIA” as an “untact” (non face-to-face contact).
The show was hosted by actor Song Joong Ki. Performers include the likes of BTS, NCT, SEVENTEEN, ENHYPEN, MONSTA X, MAMAMOO, TWICE, TXT, BoA, Taemin, Jessi and Hwa Sa, TREASURE, GOT7, and IZ*ONE.
BTS was dressed in black and grey suits looked smart on the red carpet.
Check out the MAMA 2020 Winners List below:
Daesang Awards:
Artist of the Year : BTS
Album of the Year: BTS – Map of the Soul: 7
Song of the Year : BTS – “Dynamite”
Worldwide Icon Of The Year: BTS
Best Female Group: BLACKPINK
Best Male Group : BTS
Best Male Artist : Baekhyun
Best Female Artist: IU
Best Dance Performance – Solo: Hwasa – Maria
Best Dance Performance – Male Group: BTS – Dynamite
Best Dance Performance Female Group: BLACKPINK (How You Like That)
Best New Male Artist: TREASURE
Best New Female Artist: Weeekly
Best Collab: IU X Suga – “Eight”
Best Vocal Performace – Solo: IU
Discovery of the Year: ATEEZ
Best New Asian Artist: JO1
Best Band Performance: Day6 – Zombie
Favourite Dance Performance Female: Jessi “NUNU NANA”
Best of Next: CRAVITY
Best Vocal Performance – Group: Mamamoo “Hip”
Best OST: Gaho – Start, Itaewon Class
Best Stage: MONSTA X
Notable Achievement Artist: SEVENTEEN
Favourite Dance Performance: Group: TXT
Favourite Asian Artist: WayV
Favourite Female Group: IZ*ONE
Favourite Male Group: NCT
Best Hip-Hop/R&B: Zico
Best Male Artist: EXO Baekhyun
Best Producer: Pdogg
Best Executive Producer: Bang Si Hyuk
Best Vocal Performance: Solo: IU “Blueming”