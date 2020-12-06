Hollywood News

List & glimpses of MAMA 2020 Winners

By Glamsham Editorial
MAMA 2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards
The MAMA 2020 (Mnet Asian Music Awards) ceremony,was live on December 6 in South Korea with the theme, “NEW-TOPIA” as an “untact” (non face-to-face contact).
The show was hosted by actor Song Joong Ki. Performers include the likes of BTS, NCT, SEVENTEEN, ENHYPEN, MONSTA X, MAMAMOO, TWICE, TXT, BoA, Taemin, Jessi and Hwa Sa, TREASURE, GOT7, and IZ*ONE.
BTS was dressed in black and grey suits looked smart on the red carpet.

Check out the MAMA 2020 Winners List below:

Daesang Awards:

Artist of the Year : BTS

“You made it! Honorable winner of the night!”

Album of the Year: BTS – Map of the Soul: 7

Song of the Year : BTS – “Dynamite”

Worldwide Icon Of The Year: BTS

Best Female Group: BLACKPINK

Best Male Group : BTS

Best Male Artist : Baekhyun

Best Female Artist: IU

Best Dance Performance – Solo: Hwasa – Maria

Best Dance Performance – Male Group: BTS – Dynamite

Best Dance Performance Female Group: BLACKPINK (How You Like That)

Best New Male Artist: TREASURE

Best New Female Artist: Weeekly

Best Collab: IU X Suga – “Eight”

Best Vocal Performace – Solo: IU

Discovery of the Year: ATEEZ

Best New Asian Artist: JO1

Best Band Performance: Day6 – Zombie

Favourite Dance Performance Female: Jessi “NUNU NANA”

Best of Next: CRAVITY

Best Vocal Performance – Group: Mamamoo “Hip”

Best OST: Gaho – Start, Itaewon Class

Best Stage: MONSTA X

Notable Achievement Artist: SEVENTEEN

Favourite Dance Performance: Group: TXT

Favourite Asian Artist: WayV

Favourite Female Group: IZ*ONE

Favourite Male Group: NCT

Best Hip-Hop/R&B: Zico

Best Male Artist: EXO Baekhyun

Best Producer: Pdogg

Best Executive Producer: Bang Si Hyuk

Best Vocal Performance: Solo: IU “Blueming”

