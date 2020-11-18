Little Mix members might go solo soon

Advtg.

London, Nov 18 (IANS) Members of the British girl band Little Mix are reportedly planning to pursue solo careers while one of the members, Jesy Nelson, is taking time off.

Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock have each been involved in secret plans to launch solo careers next year at the end of their existing deal, reports thesun.co.uk.

They have been quietly meeting with new managers, agents and industry bosses.

Jesy is also in talks over plans for her own solo career, which will resume as soon as she feels better.

This comes after the band’s management announced Jesy’s break on Tuesday.

In a statement, the group’s publicist said: “Jesy is having extended time off from Little Mix for private medical reasons.”

Jesy had pulled out of the final of their TV show “The Search”, as well as their hosting duties at the recent MTV European Music Awards.

Perrie and Jade are looking at solo music projects while Leigh-Anne is thought to be discussing TV ideas.

“The girls have been open and honest with each other, and with their current management team. They have started discussions with some prospective managers and agents about what their solo careers might look like,” said a source.

“Some of the girls might end up taking on solo projects with their current management team too. But this isn’t about ending the band, it’s about looking to the future,” added the source.

They still have a tour scheduled to start in April next year, and even if that is delayed because of Covid, as is quite likely, the source said they will still complete it.

“That will happen either with or without Jesy, who is taking some time out for as long as she feels she needs or wants to,” shared the source.

“They’re talking about trying to emulate Take That, where each member has been able to drift out at times and work on their own projects, but come together at other times to tour and work as a group again. They love the band and all that they’ve achieved, and still get on very well as great friends,” added the source.

The insider also said there is absolutely no fallout between them and “they’re all supportive of each other doing new things. It’s an exciting time”.

Little Mix was formed on the show “The X Factor” in 2011. They have sold more than 50 million records till now.

–IANS

nn/vnc