Hollywood News

Lori Harvey, Michael B. Jordan spotted together

By Glamsham Editorial
Lori Harvey, Michael B. Jordan spotted together
Lori Harvey with Michael B. Jordan
Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan trends on social media sparking dating rumours after they were spotted travelling together a day before Thanksgiving holiday.

Black Panther star Michael B. Jordan star was seen disembarking from a jet with Lori Harvey the 23-year-old daughter of Steve Harvey arriving at her hometown of Atlanta in photos. The pair rocked coordinated matching sweatsuits.

In 2020, Jordan was named as the ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ by People magazine. Both the celebrities Michael B Jordan and Lori Harvey has not opened up the news of their relationship on their Instagram.

Lori Harvey the model was recently dating with rapper Future and shared photos on social media while enjoying in the Pool. They unfollowed each other on social media.

The Blank Panther star wished his mother on Instagram “Happy Birthday to one of the strongest, most artistic, loving, caring and funny people I know. Thank you for your support throughout the years. I love you and celebrate you everyday!”

