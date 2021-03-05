ADVERTISEMENT
Hollywood News

Louise Redknapp felt lonely, unimportant during marriage

Singer Louise Redknapp has revealed that she felt unimportant during the last few months of her marriage

By Glamsham Bureau
Singer Louise Redknapp with her book You've Got This
Singer Louise Redknapp with her book You've Got This (photo credit: instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT

London, March 5: Singer Louise Redknapp has revealed in her recently released book You’ve Got This that she felt unimportant during the last few months of her marriage with former English football star Jamie Redknapp.

She also writes that she should have told herself the importance of not feeling that way, according to dailymail.co.uk.

“For a long time, I ticked all the boxes of being the ‘picture-perfect’ wife. The truth? For a lot of that time, I actually felt lonely, anxious and unimportant. Looking back, I wish I’d sat down and really tried to explain how much I was struggling, how unimportant I felt in our lives together and how depressed this made me feel,” Louise wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

Louise and Jamie were married for 20 years and have two children. They parted ways in 2018.

“I wish I’d been honest and said I felt unloved. I never spoke about how things were at home to a single soul,” she further confessed in the book.

ADVERTISEMENT
Source@louiseredknapp
Previous articleFatima Sana Shaikh’s next a provocative, feminist social satire – Aruvi
Next articleBillie Piper feels finding happiness is actually unhealthy!
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Louise Redknapp regrets not trying to save her marriage

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Singer Louise Redknapp feels she should have worked harder to save her 21-year marriage with football star Jamie Redknapp.
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021