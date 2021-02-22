ADVERTISEMENT
Hollywood News

Louise Redknapp regrets not trying to save her marriage

Singer Louise Redknapp feels she should have worked harder to save her 21-year marriage with football star Jamie Redknapp.

By Glamsham Editorial
Louise Redknapp
Louise Redknapp (Photo: Twitter/@LouiseRedk)napp)
ADVERTISEMENT

London, Feb 22: Singer Louise Redknapp feels she should have worked harder to save her 21-year marriage with her ex-husband, former Liverpool and England football star Jamie Redknapp.

“I should have paused for a minute and thought about other people and had just a bit more time to work out why I felt I couldn’t do it anymore. All I know is, I wish I’d tried (to save the marriage?),” Louise said in an interview with You Magazine.

The singer spoke her heart out three years after her divorce.

ADVERTISEMENT

Talking about the emotions that prompted her to end her marriage, she said, “I didn’t want to lose so much of the good feeling. Before anyone could stop me, I just ran, as fast as the wind would take me. I never once looked behind, until maybe too late. “

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleShourya top seeded in second event of KSLTA jr tennis tour
Next articleBigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik: Already missing the house
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Kim Kardashian with Kanye West

Rough patch hit Kim Kardashian, Kanye West’s marriage 2 years back

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Trouble in paradise started as back as 2018 when Kanye West made the controversial statement that slavery was a choice - sources
Bella Thorne on shooting intimate scenes

Bella Thorne on shooting intimate scenes

Kate Moss: I didn’t have a plan

Pallavi Sharda Tom and Jerry

Pallavi Sharda: I work solely in the West now

Kim Kardashian ‘files to divorce’ Kanye West

FKA Twigs

Shia LaBeouf’s apology reminds FKA Twigs of gas-lighting she faced with...

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021