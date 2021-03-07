ADVERTISEMENT
Louise Redknapp says she was snubbed by friends after divorce

By Glamsham Bureau
London, March 7 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Louise Redknapp said that many of her friends stopped talking to her after her split with English football star Jamie Redknapp. She says comedian Jimmy Carr was the only friend who stood by her.

“While they still enjoy their couples’ nights out — birthday parties, Christmas dos, drinks and the like, I’m only invited for coffee,” she wrote in her memoir, You’ve Got This, which has been published by The Sun, according to dailymail.co.uk.

She also wrote about how she was so upset that Jamie got to attend the wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank in 2018, because she knew that she would have attended as well if she was still with Jamie.

Talking about Jimmy, she wrote: “I don’t think Jimmy will ever know what that meant to me — but in those moments where I felt lost and alone, it meant the world.”

Jamie and Louise got hitched in 1998. They got engaged and married in the same week, while on vacation in Bermuda. They announced their split after 19 years of marriage in 2017.

–IANS

