Louise Thompson, fiance Ryan Libbey expecting a baby boy

London, Sep 12 (IANS) Actress Louise Thompson revealed on Sunday that she and fiance Ryan Libbey are expecting a baby boy.
The couple uploaded the same video on their Instagram accounts revealing the gender of the baby.
The ‘Made in Chelsea’ actress captioned the video as: “Gender reveal”.
In the video, the Louise along with her fitness guru fiance are seen with a baseball bat. As Louise throws a ball at Ryan and he hits it, blue smoke breaks out of the ball, revealing that a baby boy will be joining them soon.
The post was received with thousands of messages congratulating the parents-to-be.
–IANS
ym/kr