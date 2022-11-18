Luca Guadagnino loves working with Timothee Chalamet

Filmmaker Luca Guadagnino weighs in on his collaborating with actor Timothee Chalamet.

Calling it “very intense and beautiful,” the 51-year-old Italian filmmaker has directed the Hollywood star in the 2017 coming-of-age drama ‘Call Me By Your Name’ and this year’s ‘Bones and All’, a coming-of-age romantic cannibal road film, reports aceshowbiz.com.

As they challenge each other to produce their best possible work, Guadagnino shared that he loves working with the “Little Women” (2019) star.

Speaking to The Film Stage, he said: “It’s a partnership, and I’m very proud of working with him. It’s a very intense and beautiful collaboration that challenges one another to make the most precise thing out of it.”

The pair are also close friends off-set. Asked if they keep in touch, he replied, “Yeah, we’re very good friends.”

The ‘A Bigger Splash’ helmer also has a longstanding relationship with Tilda Swinton having worked together multiple times.

Guadagnino admits that it can become “quite intense” on set because he’s a “control freak” and things don’t always go to plan.

Asked what the atmosphere is like on his sets and if he has any ways of making it an enjoyable experience, he responded: “No, no, no. I’m a bit of a control freak. And being one, I need to have everything well-organised and very well-done. But that’s something that doesn’t happen. Because everything is a mess. And, so I become quite intense.”

Chalamet recently said that all of the directors he’s worked with have had “very strong visions”. The ‘Dune’ star insisted that he’s never had an instance on a movie set where those in charge have been at loggerheads with their colleagues over their creative vision.

He told SFX magazine: “I hope I don’t sound pretentious rattling off the list of names, but I think Denis Villeneuve (‘Dune’), Greta Gerwig (‘Little Women’), Luca Guadagnino (‘Call Me By Your Name’ and ‘Bones and All’) and Paul King, who I just worked with (on ‘Wonka’) … they have very strong visions.

It’s not my experience, but you kind of hear the horror stories from other sets where there’s a million opinions in the room.”