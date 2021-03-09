How Luke Skywalker makes Mark Hamill cringe!

Los Angeles, March 9: What makes Hollywood star Mark Hamill cringe? Every time he sees a still of the first time Luke Skywalker, his iconic character in the Star Wars universe, holds up the lightsaber and points it at his face!
The 69-year-old on Monday took to Twitter, to declare his stance on the meme that has been doing the rounds on social media for a while now.
“This makes me cringe every time I see it. I don’t remember doing this in the movie. I think it’s just an on-set production still, otherwise Obi-Wan (Kenobi) wouldn’t look so remarkably unconcerned,” he wrote on Twitter.
This makes me cringe every time I see it. 😳😩— Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) March 8, 2021
This is not the first time Hamill has given the fans of the franchise some behind-the-scenes trivia on social media. Last week he shared a set photo from the sets of the film, Star Wars: A New Hope, featuring a birthday cake.
“While shooting on location for the original #StarWars in Tunisia-North Africa, Gary Kurtz, George (Lucas and) I raised a styrofoam cup half-filled with warm champagne to toast Alec Guinness on his 62nd birthday. That was on Friday, April 2nd 1976. (I Googled it),” he posted on Twitter.