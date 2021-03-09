ADVERTISEMENT
Hollywood News

How Luke Skywalker makes Mark Hamill cringe!

What makes Hollywood star Mark Hamill cringe?

By Glamsham Bureau
How Luke Skywalker makes Mark Hamill cringe!
How Luke Skywalker makes Mark Hamill cringe!
ADVERTISEMENT

Los Angeles, March 9: What makes Hollywood star Mark Hamill cringe? Every time he sees a still of the first time Luke Skywalker, his iconic character in the Star Wars universe, holds up the lightsaber and points it at his face!

The 69-year-old on Monday took to Twitter, to declare his stance on the meme that has been doing the rounds on social media for a while now.

“This makes me cringe every time I see it. I don’t remember doing this in the movie. I think it’s just an on-set production still, otherwise Obi-Wan (Kenobi) wouldn’t look so remarkably unconcerned,” he wrote on Twitter.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is not the first time Hamill has given the fans of the franchise some behind-the-scenes trivia on social media. Last week he shared a set photo from the sets of the film, Star Wars: A New Hope, featuring a birthday cake.

“While shooting on location for the original #StarWars in Tunisia-North Africa, Gary Kurtz, George (Lucas and) I raised a styrofoam cup half-filled with warm champagne to toast Alec Guinness on his 62nd birthday. That was on Friday, April 2nd 1976. (I Googled it),” he posted on Twitter.

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleAnand Gandhi: What if ‘AI’ commits a crime?
Next articleKanye works on 10th album amid divorce proceedings with Kim K
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Star Wars: Original Boba Fett actor Jeremy Bulloch passes away

Omkar Padte - 0
Veteran actor Jeremy Bulloch best known for the role of the bounty hunter Boba Fett in the original 'Star Wars' trilogy passed away on Thursday
Read more
News

Mark Hamill and Patrick Stewart’s ultimate face-off in new Uber Eats ad

Omkar Padte - 0
Mark Hamill and Patrick Stewart have sparked a new rivalry as they team up for new Uber Eats ad.
Read more
Latest News

John Boyega: Will continue to fight against injustices, inequalities

Glamsham Editorial - 0
John Boyega expresses gratitude for all the "love and support" that came his way after his passionate address at a protest against the killing of George Floyd
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021