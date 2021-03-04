ADVERTISEMENT
Hollywood News

Lupita Nyong’o: Black Panther will be ‘different’ after Chadwick Boseman

Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyong'o has admitted that the upcoming sequel in the Black Panther franchise will be different

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Los Angeles, March 4: Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyong’o has admitted that the upcoming sequel in the Black Panther franchise will be different, following lead actor Chadwick Boseman‘s death last year due to cancer.

“It’s gonna be different, of course, without our King to go back into that world, but I know that all of us are dedicated to re-imagining or carrying on his legacy in this new Black Panther,” she said during her appearance on Good Morning America, as reported by Entertainment Tonight.

“(Director) Ryan Coogler has some really, really exciting ideas that I look forward to bringing to life with the rest of the family,” she added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chadwick Boseman, who played the role of King T’Challa / Black Panther in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, died last year due to colon cancer, and won the Golden Globe in the Best Actor in a Motion Picture (Drama) category for his performance in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”.

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleMorgan Carey sues Mariah Carey for emotional distress
Next articleKangana Ranaut trolled over a picture of summer smoothie!
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Russo Brothers on Chadwick Boseman’s Golden Globe win: ‘Your legacy is everlasting’

Glamsham Bureau - 0
The Russo Brothers congratulated late actor Chadwick Boseman for winning a Golden Globe. Boseman bagged the award for Best Performance by an Actor
Read more
News

Golden Globes 2021: ‘Nomadland’, ‘Borat’ & ‘The Crown' win top honours

Glamsham Bureau - 0
'Borat Subsequent Moviefilm' & 'Nomadland' were the big winners of the 78th Golden Globe Awards. 'The Crown' and late star Chadwick Boseman were among winners, too
Read more
News

Michael B Jordan celebrates Chadwick Boseman’s historic SAG nominations

Omkar Padte - 0
Michael B Jordan is celebrating his old pal Chadwick Boseman who recieved four nominations at 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021