Lupita Nyongo, Michael B Jordan pay tribute to Chadwick Boseman

It has been a year since ‘Black Panther’ star Chadwick Boseman passed away after battling colon cancer. The late actor’s co-stars Lupita Nyongo and Michael B. Jordan among many others have paid a poignant tribute on his one year death anniversary.

Nyongo took to social media to share an image of herself laughing together with Boseman, who died due to colon cancer aged 43 on August 28 last year.

She wrote alongside the Instagram image: “I did not know I could miss both his laughter and his silence in equal measure. I do, I do… One year after his passing, the memory of @chadwickboseman remains this alive in me.”

The 38-year-old actress previously shared that she was still struggling to “come to terms” with Boseman’s death and couldn’t contemplate making more Marvel movies without the star, who played the role of T’Challa in ‘Black Panther’.

Jordan shared a picture of himself and Boseman. He captioned the image: “Not a day goes by bro, Love and miss you but I know you still with us.”

Actress Kerry Washington also shared a tribute to Boseman, writing: “One year without Chadwick Boseman. Thank you for watching over us. We miss you King.”

‘Avengers’ actor Mark Ruffalo wrote: “Can’t believe how fast time has gone. Thinking of you today.”

While Boseman’s ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’ co-star Viola Davis shared: “This day last year you left this earth and us.. Man you are missed!”