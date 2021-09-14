M Night Shyamalan’s OLD to hit the theatres on Sept 17, 2021

- Advertisement -

Indian audiences have been waiting for the release of ‘OLD’, a thriller mystery by acclaimed filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan for the longest time. Like many of his earlier films, OLD, the surreal supernatural drama, has aroused audience interest with its peculiar trailer and gripping storyline. Releasing on 17th September, the time-bending movie is based on the graphic novel Sandcastle by Pierre Oscar Levy and Frederik Peeters.

Enjoying their time at the vacation, the plot of Old revolves around a family that heads to a tropical vacation on a beach that they discover online. Soon, they realize that they are getting rapidly older which is causing them to reduce their entire life in a glimpse and there’s no way for them to escape this mysterious beach.

Shyamalan’s other releases, The Sixth Sense, Split, Glass, The Visit, were all loved by the audience for its gripping narrative and thrilling tale. With OLD, Indian audiences are all set for yet another thriller ride by the director.

The movie has impressive star cast, comprising of Gael Garcia Bernal, Rufus Sewell, Kathleen Chalfant, Alexa Swinton, Nolan River, Kylie Begley, Eliza Scanlen, Thomasin McKenzie, Emun Elliott, Alex Wolff, Ken Leung, Abbey Lee, Aaron Pierre, Vicky Krieps and Nikki Amuka-Bird.

After watching the immense trailer, fans are curious to know if the family would survive to escape the mysterious beach.

Watch the movie in the nearest theatres as OLD releases on 17th September in English and Hindi.