Macaulay Culkin stays 'Covid-safe' with Home Alone mask

By Glamsham Editorial
Los Angeles, Oct 8 (IANS) Hollywood actor Macaulay Culkin has found a novel way to spread an important message related to message.

The 40-year-old actor tweeted a photo wearing a “Home Alone” mask, which brought back memories of the all-time blockbuster film series that made him a global star as a child actor in the nineties.

“Just staying Covid-safe wearing by the flayed skin of my younger self. Don’t forget to wear your masks, kids,” he captioned the photo, in which he poses wearing a mask with a print of his childhood self from the 1990 hit film “Home Alone”, screaming and slapping his face.

The 1990 hit was followed by “Home Alone 2: Lost In New York” (1992), “Home Alone 3” (1997), “Home Alone 4: Taking Back The House” (2002), and “Home Alone: The Holiday Heist” (2012).

