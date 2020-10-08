Advtg.
Home Hollywood News

Macaulay Culkin stays ‘Covid-safe’ with Home Alone mask

By Glamsham Editorial
Macaulay Culkin stays'Covid-safe' with Home Alone mask
Macaulay Culkin stays 'Covid-safe' with Home Alone mask
Advtg.

Hollywood actor Macaulay Culkin has found a novel way to spread an important message related to Covid.

The 40-year-old actor tweeted a photo wearing a “Home Alone” mask, which brought back memories of the all-time blockbuster film series that made him a global star as a child actor in the nineties.

“Just staying Covid-safe wearing by the flayed skin of my younger self. Don’t forget to wear your masks, kids,” he captioned the photo, in which he poses wearing a mask with a print of his childhood self from the 1990 hit film “Home Alone”, screaming and slapping his face.

Advtg.

The 1990 hit was followed by “Home Alone 2: Lost In New York” (1992), “Home Alone 3” (1997), “Home Alone 4: Taking Back The House” (2002), and “Home Alone: The Holiday Heist” (2012).  –ians/nn/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleVikrant Massey in Hindi remake of Tamil thriller ‘Maanagaram’
Next articleSalman Khan supports PM Modi’s Jan Andolan campaign, gets trolled

Related Articles

News

Salman Khan, Disha Patani shoot for 'Radhe' amidst new normal

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Oct 9 (IANS) Superstar Salman Khan has resumed shooting for his much-anticipated action drama, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, and the makers have...
Read more
News

Dilip Kumar-Saira Banu won't celebrate wedding anniversary on Oct 11

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Oct 9 (IANS) Veteran Bollywood couple Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu will not celebrate their wedding anniversary on October 11 this year, because...
Read more
News

Khaali Peeli, Tamil film Ka Pae Ranasingam to release in theatres on Oct 16

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Oct 9 (IANS) The Ishaan Khatter-Ananya Pandey action drama, Khaali Peeli, recently launched on OTT, and the makers have now decided to release...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks