Machine Gun Kelly affirms he and Megan Fox fell in ‘love at first sight’

Machine Gun Kelly is opening up on his whirlwind romance with Megan Fox.

The 30-year-old rapper, appeared on The Howard Stern Show Wednesday on Wednesday, to promote his fifth studio album Tickets to My Downfall.

Machine Gun Kelly spoke about how in love he is with new flame Megan Fox, confessing he didn’t think love ‘existed’ until he met the actress.

Speaking on Howard Stern’s radio Show, he said: “I didn’t know what [love] was until me and her made eye contact.”

“That’s when I was like, ‘Whoa.”

MGK also reflected on the impact, his relationship with the Transformers star had on his new album Tickets To My Downfall.

“After I made the big chunk of the album, I did fall in love for the first time,” he said.

“That was my first experience with being open to love and stuff like that. I definitely wasn’t set up to believe that that’s something that could ever exist.”

When the talk show host asked if it was love at first sight for the two of them, Machine Gun Kelly – whose real name is Colson Baker – replied: “Yeah, for sure.”

He further added the only “problem” to the relationship was the constant media attention, saying, “My house isn’t gated, you know? so that’s the one problem. Everyone knows where my house is, so it’s like this odd moment, where I was kinda living my life super normal and the next day, there were paparazzi outside my house every day.”

Stern predicted that should Kelly marry Fox one day, and wondered if his close friend, comedian Pete Davidson, would be best man.

“That’s cool. Yeah, I’m down with that,” Kelly replied.

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox went public with their romance in May after meeting on the sets of ‘Midnight In The Switchgrass,’ which they’ve been filming in Puerto Rico. Filming on the production was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Megan announced her breakup with her estranged husband Brian Austin Green, shortly before going public with Kelly, and was reported that the ‘BH90210’ star is “protective” of his brood.

Fox shares three sons with Green, Noah, who turns eight on Sunday, Bodhi, six, and Journey, four.