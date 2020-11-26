Thanksgiving Day Parade safely reinvented

Macy departmental store holds the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City, the world’s largest parade. But however due to Covid-19 Pandemic the said parade has been reinvented to safely keep spectators in New York City at home.
This year 2020 the families can tune in to NBC the experience the Macy’s Parade artistry. It shall feature giant character balloons, animated floats, incredible street performances, musical acts and the one and only Santa Claus, broadcast from 34th Street on NBC and Telemundo.
Macy’s (originally R. H. Macy & Co.) is an American department store chain founded in 1858 by Rowland Hussey Macy. Macy conducted the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City since 1924.
NBC has posted “to take a stroll down #MacysParade memory lane to see just how much this holiday tradition has grown. Don’t miss the festive fun Thanksgiving morning at 9 AM ET/PT on NBC.”