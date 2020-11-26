Advtg.
Hollywood News

Thanksgiving Day Parade safely reinvented

By Glamsham Editorial
Thanksgiving Day Parade safely reinvented
Thanksgiving Day Parade (pic courtesy: instagram stories)
Advtg.

Macy departmental store holds the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City, the world’s largest parade. But however due to Covid-19 Pandemic the said parade has been reinvented to safely keep spectators in New York City at home.

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade (courtesy: instagram stories)

This year 2020 the families can tune in to NBC the experience the Macy’s Parade artistry. It shall feature giant character balloons, animated floats, incredible street performances, musical acts and the one and only Santa Claus, broadcast from 34th Street on NBC and Telemundo.

Macy’s (originally R. H. Macy & Co.) is an American department store chain founded in 1858 by Rowland Hussey Macy. Macy conducted the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City since 1924.

Advtg.

NBC has posted “to take a stroll down #MacysParade memory lane to see just how much this holiday tradition has grown. Don’t miss the festive fun Thanksgiving morning at 9 AM ET/PT on NBC.”

Advtg.
Previous articleMegan Fox, Brian Austin Green officially file for divorce after 10 years of marriage
Next articleFinch looks to return to form after making technical adjustments
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Thanksgiving Day Parade safely reinvented 1

Aus vs Ind: Finch backs Pucovski for early chance in Tests...

IANS - 0
Sydney, Nov 26 (IANS) Australia limited-overs cricket captain Aaron Finch on Thursday backed Will Pucovski for an early opportunity in Test cricket by saying...
Indian Premier League - IPL 2020

Aus vs Ind: Crowds to return to stadia for men's cricket...

Thanksgiving Day Parade safely reinvented 2

Kriti Kharbanda shares her goofy mood

Thanksgiving Day Parade safely reinvented 2

Aastha Gill unveils self-love song 'Crazy lady'

Fantastic Beasts 3: Mads Mikkelsen to replace Johnny Depp as Grindelwald

Fantastic Beasts 3: Mads Mikkelsen to replace Johnny Depp as Grindelwald

Thanksgiving Day Parade safely reinvented 2

'Mumbai Diaries 26/11' to explore the attacks from doctors' persperctive

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    OK No thanks