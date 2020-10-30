Advtg.
Hollywood News

Made In Lagos: Wizkid’s new album pays homage to Nigeria

Wizkid has dropped his anticipated album, 'Made In Lagos' and it pays homage to his roots.

By Omkar Padte
Made In Lagos: Wizkid's new album pays homage to Nigeria
Made In Lagos: Wizkid's new album pays homage to Nigeria (Pic Courtesy: Twitter)
Advtg.

Wizkid has dropped his anticipated album, ‘Made In Lagos’ and it pays homage to his roots.

The Nigerian superstar singer/songwriter finally released the new album on Friday, after postponing the release date twice due to the #EndSARS protest.

‘Made In Lagos,’ which is his fourth full-length studio album, was originally set to release on October 15, but was delayed as Wizkid showed respect to activists protesting against police brutality in Nigeria.

Advtg.

The singer announced the new projects released date on Instagram, where he shared the albums cover photo.

View this post on Instagram

11:11!! Tonight!! 🇳🇬❤️🦅

A post shared by 🦅 (@wizkidayo) on

As the title of the album suggests, Wizkid’s new album will take listeners on an inspirational journey as he pays a heartfelt tribute to his hometown of Lagos in Nigeria.

“It has been beautiful to see Nigerians around the world coming together to protest against police brutality,” Wizkid said in a press release. “Unity is key. The youth of Nigeria need our collective voices to continue to shine a spotlight to what is happening inside the country.”

Advtg.

“I want to play my part in this and in the movement for a better Nigeria, a better place to live for ourselves, our families—our communities. We will get through this together. Together we move. #endSARS.”

According to Sony Music International, “‘Made In Lagos’ will not only engulf listeners with its unique live instrumentation and AfroBeat vibes but will celebrate the 30-year-old artist’s love and appreciation for where he comes from and his inspirational journey with memorable tracks such as ‘Blessed’ and ‘Reckless’”.

The 14-track album features appearances of chart-topping artists such as Skepta, Burna Boy, H.E.R. Ella Mai, Damian Marley, and Starboy Entertainment’s youngest signee, Terri, reports Nigerian Tribune.

Advtg.

‘Made in Lagos’ is Wizkid’s first album since ‘Sounds from the Other Side’ which debuted in 2017.

Advtg.
Previous articleAre films releasing this Diwali & Christmas?
Next articleLorgat included in new interim board to run CSA

Related Articles

News

Adele shuts down Skepta dating rumours, confirms she is single

Omkar Padte - 0
Adele just put an end to rumours that she is dating British artist Skepta.
Read more
News

Adele is reportedly dating rapper Skepta

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Singer Adele is reportedly having fun dating rapper Skepta. In recent months "things have been heating up," a source...
Read more
Latest News

Beyonce Knowles's daughter Blue Ivy Carter wins first BET Award

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Pop star Beyonce Knowles eight-year-old daughter Blue Ivy Carter won her first-ever BET Award for her work on the song, "Brown skin girl".
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Made In Lagos: Wizkid's new album pays homage to Nigeria 1

Bigg Boss 14: Housemates play Game of Image

Glamsham Editorial - 0
New Delhi, Oct 31 (IANS) The controversial reality show Bigg Boss has had a successful run in the small screen since 2006 and the...
Made In Lagos: Wizkid's new album pays homage to Nigeria 2

Kanye West gifts wife Kim Kardashian hologram of her late father

Made In Lagos: Wizkid's new album pays homage to Nigeria 3

Anya Taylor-Joy: Learning to be a fighter was fascinating

Made In Lagos: Wizkid's new album pays homage to Nigeria 4

Stokes a valuable player, one of the best in the world:...

Indian Premier League - IPL 2020

The dew has been unpredictable, says Rahul

Made In Lagos: Wizkid's new album pays homage to Nigeria 5

Ritu Phogat wins third straight MMA bout

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks