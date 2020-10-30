Made In Lagos: Wizkid’s new album pays homage to Nigeria

Advtg.

Wizkid has dropped his anticipated album, ‘Made In Lagos’ and it pays homage to his roots.

The Nigerian superstar singer/songwriter finally released the new album on Friday, after postponing the release date twice due to the #EndSARS protest.

‘Made In Lagos,’ which is his fourth full-length studio album, was originally set to release on October 15, but was delayed as Wizkid showed respect to activists protesting against police brutality in Nigeria.

The singer announced the new projects released date on Instagram, where he shared the albums cover photo.

As the title of the album suggests, Wizkid’s new album will take listeners on an inspirational journey as he pays a heartfelt tribute to his hometown of Lagos in Nigeria.

“It has been beautiful to see Nigerians around the world coming together to protest against police brutality,” Wizkid said in a press release. “Unity is key. The youth of Nigeria need our collective voices to continue to shine a spotlight to what is happening inside the country.”

“I want to play my part in this and in the movement for a better Nigeria, a better place to live for ourselves, our families—our communities. We will get through this together. Together we move. #endSARS.”

According to Sony Music International, “‘Made In Lagos’ will not only engulf listeners with its unique live instrumentation and AfroBeat vibes but will celebrate the 30-year-old artist’s love and appreciation for where he comes from and his inspirational journey with memorable tracks such as ‘Blessed’ and ‘Reckless’”.

The 14-track album features appearances of chart-topping artists such as Skepta, Burna Boy, H.E.R. Ella Mai, Damian Marley, and Starboy Entertainment’s youngest signee, Terri, reports Nigerian Tribune.

‘Made in Lagos’ is Wizkid’s first album since ‘Sounds from the Other Side’ which debuted in 2017.