Madonna to direct and co-write her own biopic

Madonna is all set to direct and co-write a movie telling the story of her life and career as one of the biggest pop stars in the world.

The singer recently announced that she’s busy working on her biopic along with Oscar-winner Diablo Cody.

Universal Pictures announced on Tuesday, that the studio is developing an untitled movie about the pop icon. The studio also revealed that the biopic will be directed and co-written by Madonna herself along with Juno screenwriter Diablo Cody.

Universal Pictures Announces Film Based On The Untold True Story Of Madonna, Written And Directed By The Artist Herself: https://t.co/rElmIq4BrN pic.twitter.com/ABa4IyZrQQ — Madonna (@Madonna) September 15, 2020

Advtg.

The film will be produced by former Sony Pictures chief Amy Pascal, who produced the 1992 film A League of their Own, featuring the ‘Material Girl’ singer.

The 62-year-old singer said in a statement: “I want to convey the incredible journey that life has taken me on as an artist, a musician, a dancer – a human being, trying to make her way in this world.”

“The focus of this film will always be music. Music has kept me going and art has kept me alive.”

Advtg.

“There are so many untold and inspiring stories and who better to tell it than me. It’s essential to share the roller coaster ride of my life with my voice and vision,” she added.

During an Instagram Live session last week, the singer revealed that the film will focus on her life coming up as an artist in the 1980’s and her friendship with Andy Warhol, Keith Haring, Jean-Michel Basquiat, and Martin Burgoyne.

Over her five-decade career, Madonna has directed the 2008 British comedy-drama Filth and Wisdom and the 2011 period drama W.E., about the British royal abdication scandal in the 1930s. She has also acted in movies including ‘Evita’ and ‘A League of Their Own.’