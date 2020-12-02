Madonna treats fans with a rare look at her six children

ADVERTISEMENT

Madonna just treated fans with a glimpse of her happy family.

On Monday, the ‘Material Girl’ singer took to Instagram where she shared a rare footage from her Thanksgiving celebration with her six kids.

“A Beautiful Souvenir …………. Giving Thanks. # every day #ninasimone,” she captioned the sweet video.

In the clip, Madonna looks almost unrecognizable as she posed with her brood after the family celebrated Thanksgiving together last week. The video sees the 62-year-old pop icon enjoying quality time together with her two biological children – Lourdes, 24, Rocco, 20 – from her previous relationships and her four adopted children – David Banda, 15, Mercy James, 14, and 8-year-old twins Esther and Stella.

They looked happy together as they posed for a family portrait and hung out together during the reunion at her lavish home.

Madonna can also be seen sitting on her 26-year-old boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams’ lap at one point while watching her kids play.

The songstress also shared a series of snaps from her at-home Thanksgiving festivities, writing, “Still Giving Thanks………… #thanksgiving”.

The iconic singer looked stunning in a black silk dress, with her bright pink hair on full display.

The adorable video came as a shock to her fans as they rarely get to see her huge family together. Netizens lauded the post and flocked to the comments section to praise the star.

One wrote: “We saw all these kids growing up… We feel part of this family️.”

“You have built a wonderful family,” added another user.

Another said: “So happy for you to spend the holiday with all of your babies.”

“Keep them coming… what an amazing family you have!” shared a fan.