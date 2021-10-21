Madonna has ‘almost finished’ writing biopic screenplay

- Advertisement -

Queen of pop Madonna shared the update with a series of selfies and one picture showed her reading a draft of her script for her upcoming biopic, which she has “almost finished” writing.

She wrote alongside the Instagram post: “Grateful for the success of Madame X, that my script is almost finished, and for the support of my beautiful children!”

‘Madame X’ is her recent concert documentary, which was directed by Ricardo Gomes and showcased the pop star’s tour, reports femalefirst.com.

In addition, the ‘Like A Virgin’ singer referenced screenwriter Erin Cressida Wilson, who wrote ‘Secretary’, in the hashtags, and Erin featured in one of the photos included in the post.

Last week, Madonna said that the writing process had proven “challenging” and “like psychotherapy”.

She said: “Writing my script is the most draining, challenging experience I’ve ever had. It’s kind of like psychotherapy in a way, because I have to remember every detail from my childhood till now.

“Remembering all the things that made me decide to be who I am, my journey as an artist, my decision to leave Michigan to go to New York, all the things that happened to me when I was young and naive, my relationships with my family and friends, watching many of my friends die sometimes, I have writing sessions where I go to bed and I just want to cry. You know what I mean?

“The thing is, I realise I forgot a lot of things, and reliving, digging deep, trying to recall emotions that I felt in certain moments, both joyful and traumatic experiences I realise I’ve lived a crazy life.”

It was announced that she will be co-writing the script with Diablo Cody, who won an Academy Award for the 2007 movie ‘Juno’.

Casting has not yet begun but Madonna has been listed as a co-screenwriter, producer and director.