‘Demon Slayer-Kimetsu No Yaiba-The Movie: Mugen Train’ to release in Maharashtra

PVR Pictures has signed an exclusive deal with ODEX, the leading Japanese animation film distributor in South East Asia, to distribute anime movies in India. Under the new agreement, PVR Pictures is pleased to bring Demon Slayer – Kimetsu No Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train – the fastest film to achieve over US$100M at the box offices in Japan after only ten days, to theaters all over Maharashtra.

The film premiered on October 16th on 403 screens (including 38 IMAX theaters) in Japan and currently holds the record with a total of 7,983,442 admissions and over US$102.5M in box office sales in its second week.

Starting with a TV series that began airing in April of 2019, the story of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba follows Tanjiro Kamado as he sets off to become a Demon Slayer to turn his sister, Nezuko, back into a human. The series quickly captivated the hearts of fans worldwide with its tragic tale of humans and demons, action-packed sword fighting, and the occasional comic moments between characters.

In 2021, the story continues after the TV series’ “Tanjiro Kamado, Unwavering Resolve Arc” for the “Mugen Train Arc” as an animated feature film. Tanjiro and his companions head to their next mission aboard the Mugen Train, a task already on track to despair as countless people have gone missing on the train.

In the movie, Tanjiro and the group have completed their rehabilitation training at the Butterfly Mansion, and they arrive to their next mission on the Mugen Train, where over 40 people have disappeared in a very short period of time.

Tanjiro and Nezuko, along with Zenitsu and Inosuke, join one of the most powerful swordsmen within the Demon Slayer Corps, Flame Hashira Kyojuro Rengoku, to face the demon aboard the Mugen Train on track to despair.

Manga fans of Maharashtra have a chance to rejoice as “Demon Slayer – Kimetsu No Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train” releases in their state.

Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train, a PVR Pictures release, drops on 29th October.