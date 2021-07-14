Margot Robbie didn’t know Zack Snyder killed off Harley Quinn

Adv.

Actress Margot Robbie was not aware that her popular character Harley Quin did not make it in filmmaker Zack Snyder’s long anticipated “Justice League”.

However, the film’s epilogue reveals that, in the alternate “Knightmare Timeline”, Quinn died. This was a revelation Robbie was unaware of, according to Entertainment Weekly, in a report on the new “The Suicide Squad” film, scheduled to be out on August 6, reports vulture.com.

“Whaaat? I didn’t know that. Thank you for telling me!” Robbie replied when the magazine told her of Quinn’s fate.

The news comes in the wake of the actress telling Entertainment Weekly that she needs “a break from Harley”, after 2020’s “Birds Of Prey” and now “The Suicide Squad”, because she’s “exhausting”

“I don’t know when we’re next going to see her,” added Robbie.