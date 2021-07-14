Margot Robbie needs a break from Harley Quinn

Adv.

Actress Margot Robbie, who has played the dark role of Harley Quinn, says she intends to take a break from the character after working on “Birds Of Prey” and “The Suicide Squad” as it was exhausting.

“It was kind of back-to-back filming ‘Birds’… and filming this, so I was kind of like, oof, I need a break from Harley because she’s exhausting,” Robbie told Entertainment Weekly.

The actress shared that she has no idea when she would play the role again.

“I don’t know when we’re next going to see her. I’m just as intrigued as everyone else is,” she informed.

The actress recently suggested that Harley Quinn is now a more independent character than in previous films as she is no longer dependent on The Joker.

“To me, she has so many facets to her personality, it’s an endless thing to explore with people. I think in the first ‘Suicide Squad’ film she had a certain confidence and cockiness, knowing that she had the protection of the Joker. She was like, ‘I’ll go on this mission, and he’ll get me out of here in a second’… that was kind of her prerogative on that film,” she said.

Speaking about her new outing, “The Suicide Squad”, she said: “In this film, time has passed. It doesn’t directly link to either of those films (refers to the earlier ‘Suicide Squad’ film and ‘Birds Of Prey’), but it’s not something that Harley is wrestling with anymore. She’s not waiting for Mr. J to show up and she’s not wondering if she can do it on her own. She knows.”